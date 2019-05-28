The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) board has picked five finalists in the ongoing race to replace outgoing Commissioner-General John Njiraini.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) board has picked five finalists in the ongoing race to replace outgoing Commissioner-General John Njiraini, who was recently dragged from retirement to salvage the ‘crisis’ hit state corporation.

The five top candidates out of a total of 30 applicants comprise tax experts, management specialists, a KRA insider and accountants.

Only two female candidates applied, but none made it to the final list, according to KRA board chairman Francis Muthaura. Mr Njiraini’s extended term ends next month.

“By the closing date thirty applications were received of which 28 were from male candidates and two from female candidates,” said Mr Muthaura in a notice posted on local dailies on Tuesday.

He asked the public to provide any relevant information on the individuals to enable the recruitment process.

The chief taxman from the top five finalists shall be appointed by the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich upon the recommendation of the KRA Board.

Here are the five finalists.

Julius Mwatu

Mr Mwatu is currently the national chairman of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK). He has more than 20 years of professional experience in the broader accounting profession. He is currently the Group Chief Finance Officer (CFO) at Indigo Telecom, in charge of Strategy, Finance & Risk.

Mwatu holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration from the United States International University (USIA) and an undergraduate degree in Statistics.

Githii Mburu

Mr Mburu is an insider and is the KRA Commissioner for Intelligence and Strategic Operations.

Richard Boro Ndung'u

Mr Ndung’u is a former KPMG partner.

Duncan Otieno Onduru

The Executive Director of the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators is currently firmly in the race to succeed Mr Njirahini.

Andrew Kazora Okello

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) regional advisor who is in charge of East and Central Africa on tax matters hopes to become Kenya’s next chief taxman.