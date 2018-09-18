Netflix names the CEO of Business Insider's parent company to its board (NFLX)

news

Netflix appointed Mathias Döpfner to join its board of directors.

Döpfner is chairman and CEO of Axel Springer SE, a leading European digital-publishing house based in Berlin, Germany, and Business Insider's parent company.

Döpfner helped grow Axel Springer SE's digital revenues, which now account for 80% of the company’s operating income, from €117 million to €2.5 billion.

Netflix appointed a leader in digital publishing to join its board of directors.

The streaming-video provider announced Tuesday it had appointed Mathias Döpfner, chairman and CEO of Axel Springer SE, a Europe’s leading digital publishing house based in Berlin, Germany, and Business Insider's parent company.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mathias to the Netflix board," Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings said in the press release.

“His leadership at the vanguard of both European business and digital media brings us invaluable perspective and insight as we work to build and constantly improve our business all over the world.”

In 1998, Mathias joined Axel Springer SE, initially as editor-in-chief of Die Welt and joined the Management Board since 2000. He became CEO of Axel Springer in 2002, and focused on digital transformation. He helped grow the company's digital revenues, which now accounts for 80% of the company’s operating income, from €117 million to €2.5 billion, the release said.

Other Netflix directors include former US National Security Advisor Susan Rice, and Zillow founder Richard Barton.

Shares of Netflix are up 2.6% Tuesday, after the company took home 23 Emmys on Monday evening. They have gained 79% this year.

