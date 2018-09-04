Pulse.com.gh logo
Nigeria has ordered MTN to pay another $2 billion tax bill


  • Published:

Nigeria government said MTN should have paid approximately $2 billion in taxes relating to the importation of foreign equipment and payments to foreign suppliers since 2008.

MTN Group is facing another demand from the Nigeria government over the payment of $2 billion in tax arrears.

In a background note on the capital repatriation, MTN said it had received a letter from Abubakar Malami, Nigeria's attorney-general requesting full payment of the tax bill.

In the correspondence, Reuters reported that the AGF noted that MTN should have paid approximately $2 billion in taxes relating to the importation of foreign equipment and payments to foreign suppliers since 2008.

But MTN denied the claims, saying it has fulfilled the 10-year obligation with a payment of about $700 million under the taxes in question.

Malami, however, rejected the assessment and asked MTN to pay the $2 billion in full.

The arrears cover import duties on foreign goods and payments, VAT and withholding taxes.

