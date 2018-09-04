Nigeria has ordered MTN to pay another $2 billion tax bill

Nigeria government said MTN should have paid approximately $2 billion in taxes relating to the importation of foreign equipment and payments to foreign suppliers since 2008.
In a background note on the capital repatriation, MTN said it had received a letter from Abubakar Malami, Nigeria's attorney-general requesting full payment of the tax bill.
In the correspondence, Reuters reported that the AGF noted that MTN should have paid approximately $2 billion in taxes relating to the importation of foreign equipment and payments to foreign suppliers since 2008.
But MTN denied the claims, saying it has fulfilled the 10-year obligation with a payment of about $700 million under the taxes in question.
Malami, however, rejected the assessment and asked MTN to pay the $2 billion in full.
The arrears cover import duties on foreign goods and payments, VAT and withholding taxes.
Access Bank CEO says MTN repaying $8.1 billion could lead to a banking crisis
