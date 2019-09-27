Nigeria, Togo, Zimbabwe, Djibouti and Kenya made the list of world' top-20 'Improvers in Doing Business 2020".

Nigeria makes improvements by operationalising a new electronic platform that integrates the tax authority and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

World Bank to release full report on the top 20 reformers globally in Ease of Doing Business rankings in October.

Nigeria is among the ‘Top-20 improvers" in Doing Business for the year 2020’ by World Bank.

The full report on the top 20 reformers globally in Ease of Doing Business rankings will be released on October 24th.

Among the top 20 list, only Nigeria, Togo, Zimbabwe, Djibouti and Kenya made it on the continent.

Corporate Affairs Commission

According to the World Bank, Nigeria made improvements by operationalising a new electronic platform that integrates the tax authority and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

“The CAC also upgraded its name reservation platform and, in Kano, there is now an electronic platform for registering business premises online, eliminating the need to appear in person."

The World Bank report also stated that Nigeria made getting electricity easier by allowing certified engineers to conduct inspections for new connections. Initiatives also made commercial litigation of smaller cases more efficient.

Other countries on the top 20 are:

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

China

Djibouti

India

Jordan

Kosovo

The Kyrgyz Republic

Kuwati

Kenya

Saudi Arabia

Togo

Uzbekistan

Zimbabwe

Tajikistan

Qatar

Myanmar

Pakistan

A group photograph with Chinese President Xi Jinping and African leaders attending the Forum on China-African Cooperation in Beijing, China, Monday September 3, 2018.

With a total of 107 reforms, Sub-Saharan Africa once again has a record number this year. Since Doing Business 2005 more than 3,500 business regulatory reforms have been implemented across the 190 economies measured by Doing Business. The majority of these reforms have been made in low- and lower-middle-income economies.

As per last report, Kenya, the East Africa nation, was named among the top 10 most improved economies in the world and number three in Africa after Mauritius and Rwanda.