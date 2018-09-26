Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Like South Africa, Nigeria may slip back into economic recession


Finance Like South Africa, Nigeria may slip back into economic recession

  • Published:

The CBN noted that the threats to the Nigerian economy comes from rising inflation and pressure on the external reserves.

Like South Africa, Nigeria may slip back into economic recession play

Professor Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari

(Politicsonline)

Like the South African economy, Nigeria's central bank says the country may slip back into economic recession, exactly a year after Africa's largest economy rebound from its worst decline in 25 years.

Three weeks ago, South African economy unexpectedly slid into recession, shrinking 0.7% in the second quarter.

The country's economic downturn was driven by contractions in agriculture, transport, trade and manufacturing industries.

Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria made this known at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

Emefiele said MPC members were concerned that “the exit from the recession may be under threat as the economy slowed to 1.95% and 1.50% in the first and the second quarter 2018 respectively”.

He said the committee “noted that the slowdown emanated from the oil sector, with strong linkages to employment and growth in the key sectors of the economy”.

What are the threats to the Nigerian economy?

Emefiele said the threats to the Nigerian economy comes from “rising inflation and pressure on the external reserves created by the capital flow reversal as the current challenges grow”.

Nigeria, Angola and Kenya have three of the most volatile economies in the world play

A towel with a print of the Nigerian naira is displayed for sale at a street market in the central business district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos February 4, 2016.

(REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye/File Photo)

 

He noted that the inflationary measure was rebuilding, and “capital flow reversal has intensified as shown by the bearish trend in the equities market even though the exchange rate remains very stable.”

Other threats to the economy include “the potential impact of liquidity injection from election-related spending, and increase in FAAC distribution, which is rising in tandem with an increase in oil receipt.

Flooding and security challenges may lead to a “rise in food prices, contributing to the uptake in the headline inflation, ” the committee noted.

What government can do to avert economic shock

Nigeria’s economy remains fragile as GDP growth slowed down in the second quarter of 2018 play

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks at the United Nations General Assembly, U.S., September 20, 2016

(Reuters)
 

The monetary authority called on the fiscal authorities “to intensify the implementation of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) to stimulate economic activities, bridge the output gap and create employment.”

The MPC also called on the Nigerian government to fast-track implementation of the 2018 budget to help jumpstart sustainable economic recovery and to facilitate passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill to increase contribution to the overall GDP.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top Articles

1 Finance Uganda's dream of taking to the skies by April 2019 comes to...bullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Finance I drove a $53,000 Toyota Tundra pickup to see if it could...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

People look at a model of LP6 property development by Nan Fung Group at a sales centre in Hong Kong.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, NKE, DB, UBS, SONC)
Nio, widely seen as the Tesla of China, is tumbling from its post-IPO high this week.
Finance The Tesla of China is 'an easy stock to steer clear of,' investor says (NIO)
shanghai hanny naibaho
Finance FTSE Russell is expected to include China stocks in a boost for Beijing
deutsche bank
Finance Deutsche Bank had internal talks about a merger with Swiss giant UBS (DB, UBS)
X
Advertisement