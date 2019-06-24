Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, presented the five-year roadmap on Monday, at the apex bank headquarters in Abuja.

Emefiele also announced that Nigeria’s central bank will keep its foreign exchange system through floating of the naira.

AFP

Here are some of the takeaways from the economic blueprint of the CBN:

Pursue an economic agenda that would make the economy grow by double digits through targeted programmes that would boost output.

CBN will work with Deposit Money Banks in the next five years to boost credit to the real sector as well as the creative and education sector

Increase its support to farmers in order to bring down the rate of inflation

Launch a new Trade Monitoring System to reduce documentation for exports to one day from one week, effective October 2019.