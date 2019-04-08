The All Shares Index (ASI) depreciated by 1.53% to close at 29,162.24 points as against 0.21% appreciation recorded last Friday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -7.22%.

Tajudeen Ibrahim, head of research at investment firm Chapel Hill Denham told Reuters that the market sentiment is weak and not encouraging.

“Investors are looking beyond corporate actions that have been announced so far. They are looking for a broader catalyst like government policy or macro announcement that suggest growth for the economy is becoming better,” Reuters quoted him as saying.

Since the election of President Muhammadu Buhari last month, investors are keenly waiting for policy direction from the APC- led government.

Analysts also expect Buhari-led government characterised as 'Baba Go Slow' to hit the ground running and reel out policies that will lift the economy.

Here are the stocks that dipped the Nigerian market: