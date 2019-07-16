Nigeria's inflation rate drops to 11.22% in June 2019.

The figure is the lowest rate since July 2018, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Analysts estimate headline inflation to be sticky between 11.0% and 11.5%, averaging 11.4% this year.

The NBS stated this in its CPI report for June 2019 released in Abuja on Monday. The figure was 0.18% points lower than the rate recorded in May 2019 (11.40%).

According to the Bureau, year-on-year, increases were recorded in all COICOP divisions that yielded the Headline index.

“On a month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 1.07% in June 2019, this is 0.04% rate lower than the rate recorded in May 2019 (1.11%).

“The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the twelve months ending June 2019 over the average of the CPI for the previous twelve months period was 11.29%, similar to the 11.29% recorded in May 2019,” the report noted.

The report showed that the drop was driven by the moderation in food and core Inflation sub-indices.

Analysts at United Capital Plc estimate headline inflation to be sticky between 11.0% and 11.5%, averaging 11.4% this year.