Zenith Bank Plc has reported more than 90% increase in fraud and forgeries cases in the first half of 2019.

97% of the fraud was perpetrated by the staff of the company.

Nigerian tier-1 bank, Zenith Bank Plc, recorded more than N1 billion in fraud and forgeries in the first 6 months of 2018, Business Insider SSA's analysis has shown

Per the financial statement, the bank posted 1.03 billion lost to fraud and forgeries compared to 2.98 million it reported the same period in 2018, representing an increase of almost 900%.

Further analysis showed that most of the fraud were perpetrated by the staff of the company, representing 97% of the total financial loss to fraud and forgeries for the period.

Also, Internet Banking fraud and Impersonation posted N30.6 million and N2.8 million respectively for the period.

In 2018, the bank also recorded a 400% loss to fraud and forgery cases despite posting an impressive overall financial report with N193 million profit. It lost N429 million to fraud and forgery cases.

That figure has been surpassed by more than double in the first half of 2019.

Overall, the bank’s profit after tax increased by 8.7% to N88.9 billion as against N81.7 billion recorded in the same period in 2018.

Other financial metrics posted positive growth as it declared a proposed interim dividend pay-out of 30 kobo per share.