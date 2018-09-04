Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Nike's controversial Kaepernick ad has millennials snapping up the stock


Finance Nike's controversial Kaepernick ad has millennials snapping up the stock

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Nike is currently the 52nd most-popular stock on the brokerage Robinhood, and has seen its holdings skyrocket thanks to the Kaepernick ad campaign. Twenty-two thousand investors on Robinhood currently own the stock, up 18% from less than a week ago.

null play

null

(Getty/Pablo Cuadra)

  • Nike sank more than 2% following the release of its newest "Just Do It" ad starring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
  • The ad prompted swift reaction on Twitter, from both supporters and those who say Kaepernick's protests during the national anthem are disrespectful.
  • On Robinhood, investors were piling into the stock at a rate of three times more than usual.
  • Watch Nike trade in real time here.

News that Nike had chosen Colin Kaepernick, the polarizing leader of NFL protests during the national anthem, as the 30th anniversary face of its "Just Do It" advertising campaign sent shares down more than 3% on Tuesday.

But while many investors were shedding the stock, traders on Robinhood were doing the exact opposite, the no-fee brokerage told Business Insider.

"Today, investors on Robinhood are buying Nike stock 300% more than they are selling, compared to 12% last week," Sahill Poddar, the app's data scientist, said Tuesday. "Investors in Oregon, where Nike is headquartered, are buying the stock 850% more than they are selling."

Nike is currently the 52nd most-popular stock on the brokerage, and has seen its holdings skyrocket thanks to the campaign. Twenty-two thousand investors currently hold the stock on the app, Robinhood's website shows, up 18% from less than a week ago, according to Business Insider's tracking of the data.

Robinhood users tend to skew much younger than traditional brokerages, and as Business Insider's Josh Barro points out, it's clear that Nike has decided to double down on this under-35 demographic as it seeks to reinvent itself.

"Companies are maximizing profits as they always did, but they're responding to incentives that have shifted to encourage political participation by brands," Barro wrote.

"As more consumers come to expect brands to reflect their moral and political values, a brand that takes a side on a controversial issue can strengthen its bond with a consumer segment, making them willing to buy more or to buy at a higher price."

Shares of Nike are up 50.6% this year.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

Top Articles

1 Finance 5 Secrets to becoming wealthy in your 20s and 30sbullet
2 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become...bullet
3 Finance Ghana government considering floating rare $50bn Century Bondbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Finance Stocks kick off September in the red
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Finance Stocks kick off September in the red
null
Finance Nike slides after tapping Colin Kaepernick as the new face of its 'Just Do It' ads (NKE)
Current and recent Tesla energy salespeople said the company often left them confused about important matters.
Finance Tesla SolarCity employees say they were left in the dark about pay and didn't know when the solar roof would actually arrive (TSLA)