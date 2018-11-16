Nordstrom plunged as much as 16% Friday after the retailer reported disappointing comparable sales and slashed its full-year guidance.
Nordstrom shares plunged as much as 16% Friday, their biggest intraday decline in more than two years, after the retailer disappointing comparable sales and trimmed its full-year guidance.
Here are the key numbers compared to Wall Street's estimates, according to Bloomberg data.
The earnings adjustment reflected a non-recurring estimated credit-related charge of $0.28, and the outlook excluded the estimated credit-related charge, according to the company.
"This estimated charge resulted from some delinquent Nordstrom credit card accounts being charged higher interest in error," Nordstrom said in a press release.
"Excluding this estimated charge, which was not incorporated in the Company’s prior outlook, earnings slightly exceeded the Company’s expectations, reflecting continued top-line strength across its Full-Price and Off-Price businesses."
In a note to sent out to clients on Thursday, RBC analyst Brian Tunick said, "Nordstrom's Q3 print is viewed as disappointing given heightened expectations following very strong Q2 results."
He added: "While we are encouraged by Nordstrom's initiatives and investments in store selling, differentiated product, e-commerce, and off- price, we expect recent weakness in top-line trends to persist while the continuing investment cycle prevents earnings flow- through and the stretched balance sheet does not leave a lot of room for shareholder cash returns via buybacks."
Tunick lowered his price target to $60 from $62 — 18% above where shares were trading Friday — and maintained a "sector perform" rating.
Nordstrom was up 4% this year.