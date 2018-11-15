news

Nvidia reported third-quarter earnings after Thursday's closing bell.

The company missed on both the top and bottom lines, as well as on guidance for fourth-quarter revenue.

Shares have been under pressure, down 26%, since the large-cap-tech correction began in October.

Nvidia on Thursday reported worse-than-expected earnings for the third quarter, sending shares down more than 15% after the closing bell.

Here are the key numbers compared to Wall Street's estimates, according to Bloomberg data.

Adjusted earnings per share: $1.84 ($1.92 expected)

$1.84 ($1.92 expected) Revenue: $3.18 billion ($3.24 billion expected)

$3.18 billion ($3.24 billion expected) Q4 revenue forecast: $2.70 billion ($3.40 billion expected)

In the earnings release, CEO Jensen Huang said AI drove record revenues for the company's data center platforms. Nvidia shares have been under pressure since the large-cap-tech correction began early in October. But ahead of the earnings release, Goldman Sachs said it was a good time to buy the dip. "With our long-term bull thesis (i.e. significant upside to Street estimates predicated on continued growth in gaming, data center and professional visualization aided by gross and operating margin expansion) intact, we recommend investors to use the recent pullback as an opportunity to buy the stock," Toshiya Hari, an analyst at Goldman, said in a note on Monday. "We believe this weakness is being driven largely by: 1) concerns around a potential inventory correction in the Gaming GPU business following 1H18 crypto strength and negative AMD commentary, 2) expectation for a deterioration in cloud capex trends and thus Nvidia’s datacenter business, and 3) risks around a potential recall of high-end Turing gaming GPUs following reports of product defects." Hari has a buy rating and a $283 price target for Nvidia, about 41% above where shares were trading on Thursday.

Nvidia unveiled its new graphics-card lineup called the GeForce RTX series in August. The GPUs improve the gaming experience through features like real-time ray tracing, a rendering technology that allows for more cinematic and realistic visuals.

But those new features aren't yet available because games supporting the high-end graphics cards aren't out until 2019, leading RBC to slash its price target to $260 from $280. The firm noted that the timing causes a huge risk in Nvidia's chip transition period.

