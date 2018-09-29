Oprah Winfrey is worth nearly $3 billion — here's what she spends her money on, including property in Maui, a private jet, and a stake in Weight Watchers

news
- Oprah Winfrey's net worth is $2.9 billion, according to Forbes.
- She spends her fortune on property across the globe, a private jet, vacations for her friends and staff, and investments in health and wellness-oriented companies.
- Winfrey also donates time and money to a variety of philanthropic causes.
Oprah Winfrey came from humble beginnings — now she's worth $2.9 billion, according to Forbes.
So what exactly does she do with all that cash?
We took a look at Winfrey's spending habits over the last few decades, and learned that she's got property across the globe and a private jet — but she also supports a range of philanthropic causes. And she's been known to take her friends and staff on lavish vacations, including "glamping" in Yosemite and a 10-day cruise.
Find out more about how Winfrey spends her money:
Oprah Winfrey is a media mogul, a philanthropist, and an actress. (Kiichiro Sato/AP Images)
Her current net worth is $2.9 billion, according to Forbes. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Source: Forbes
Winfrey spends her fortune many ways, purchasing real estate across the globe, investing in businesses, and supporting philanthropic causes. (KGC-138/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images)
In 1991, she bought a $42 million private jet, after an encounter with a rude person at the airport. (Simon J. Baker/Getty)
Source: The Wall Street Journal, INSIDER
Winfrey has spent over $100 million on property around the world. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Source: MSN
That includes an estate in Montecito, California, which she purchased for $52 million in 2001. (Jason Kirk/Getty Images)
Sources: MSN, Business Insider
Winfrey also owns 163 acres in Maui (a nearby property sold for $32 million in 2016). (Erik Aeder/Getty)
Source: MSN
In 2014, Winfrey purchased a comparatively tiny home (8,700 square feet) in Telluride, Colorado, for $14 million. (Fred Prouser / REUTERS, Zillow listing)
Source: MSN
Winfrey shelled out nearly $29 million for a 23-acre horse farm estate, also in Montecito, in 2016. It's called Seamair Farm. (Mark Davis/Getty Images)
Source: MSN
(Orcas Island, but not Winfrey's estate specifically, is pictured above.) (Loren Kerns/Flickr)
Source: MSN
She's a true jet-setter. (Michelly Rall / Stringer / Getty Images)
Source: Vanity Fair
In 2006, Winfrey and her best friend, Gayle King, went on an 11-day, cross-country road trip, from Santa Barbara to New York City. (Mark Mainz/Getty)
Source: Vanity Fair
In 2010, the pair went "glamping" in Yosemite. (John Sciulli/Getty)
Source: Vanity Fair
Source: Vanity Fair
Source: Vanity Fair
Winfrey lets others have some travel adventures too: In 2009, she took her staff on a 10-day cruise that cost her a reported $9.2 million. (Thomson Reuters)
Source: New York Post
Source: Vanity Fair
Source: People
As for Winfrey's business dealings, she was a co-founder of Oxygen Media, which she sold to NBC in 2007 for $925 million. (Mario Tama/Getty)
Source: CNN
In 2015, Winfrey bought 10% of Weight Watchers for $43 million. Her investment is now worth more than $400 million. In March 2018, she sold some of the shares, making $110 million. (Mark VonHolden/AP)
Source: CNN
Potentially thanks to Winfrey's involvement (she's also on the company's board and appears in commercials), Weight Watchers has reported a boost in subscriber numbers. (Eugene Gologursky/Getty)
Source: CNN
Her interests in health and wellness continue to influence her spending. In July 2018, Winfrey announced that she had invested in True Food Kitchen, a health-food-focused restaurant chain based in Phoenix, though she didn't reveal how much she'd invested. (Adrees Latif / Reuters, True Food Kitchen Facebook)
Source: CNBC
Throughout her career, Winfrey has also donated time and money to a variety of philanthropic causes. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
When she hosted her own talk show, Winfrey was known for giving out gifts to the audience. In 2006, hundreds of fans were each given a $1,000 gift card to donate to their favorite charity organization. (Charles Bennett/AP Images)
Source: GoBankingRates
And in 2007, Winfrey opened The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, in South Africa. In 2017, she said she'd spent about $140 million over the past 10 years to maintain the school. (Denis Farrell/AP Images)
Source: GoBankingRates
Most recently, she reportedly donated $100 million to the Time's Up campaign. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)
Source: GoBankingRates
"You get from the world what you give to the world," Winfrey has said. (Lisa Maree Williams / Getty)
Source: Oprah.com