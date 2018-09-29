Oprah Winfrey is worth nearly $3 billion — here's what she spends her money on, including property in Maui, a private jet, and a stake in Weight Watchers

news

Oprah Winfrey's net worth is $2.9 billion, according to Forbes.

She spends her fortune on property across the globe, a private jet, vacations for her friends and staff, and investments in health and wellness-oriented companies.

Winfrey also donates time and money to a variety of philanthropic causes.

Oprah Winfrey came from humble beginnings — now she's worth $2.9 billion, according to Forbes.

So what exactly does she do with all that cash?

We took a look at Winfrey's spending habits over the last few decades, and learned that she's got property across the globe and a private jet — but she also supports a range of philanthropic causes. And she's been known to take her friends and staff on lavish vacations, including "glamping" in Yosemite and a 10-day cruise.

Find out more about how Winfrey spends her money:

Oprah Winfrey is a media mogul, a philanthropist, and an actress.

Her current net worth is $2.9 billion, according to Forbes.

Source: Forbes

Winfrey spends her fortune many ways, purchasing real estate across the globe, investing in businesses, and supporting philanthropic causes.

In 1991, she bought a $42 million private jet, after an encounter with a rude person at the airport.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, INSIDER

Winfrey has spent over $100 million on property around the world.

Source: MSN

That includes an estate in Montecito, California, which she purchased for $52 million in 2001.

Sources: MSN, Business Insider

Winfrey also owns 163 acres in Maui (a nearby property sold for $32 million in 2016).

Source: MSN

In 2014, Winfrey purchased a comparatively tiny home (8,700 square feet) in Telluride, Colorado, for $14 million.

Source: MSN

Winfrey shelled out nearly $29 million for a 23-acre horse farm estate, also in Montecito, in 2016. It's called Seamair Farm.

Source: MSN

Her most recent acquisition is a 41-acre estate on Orcas Island in Washington state. It cost her about $8.3 million.

Source: MSN

She's a true jet-setter.

Source: Vanity Fair

In 2006, Winfrey and her best friend, Gayle King, went on an 11-day, cross-country road trip, from Santa Barbara to New York City.

Source: Vanity Fair

In 2010, the pair went "glamping" in Yosemite.

Source: Vanity Fair

And a few years later, they tried their hand at truffle-picking in Umbria.

Source: Vanity Fair

Winfrey and King even went clubbing in Ibiza with will.i.am in 2015.

Source: Vanity Fair

Winfrey lets others have some travel adventures too: In 2009, she took her staff on a 10-day cruise that cost her a reported $9.2 million.

Source: New York Post

Recently, Winfrey took the staff of OWN on vacation to Maui.

Source: Vanity Fair

Winfrey and King joined stars like Diane Sawyer at David Geffen's yacht party in 2017. The yacht was reportedly anchored in Sicily, near an exclusive Google retreat.

Source: People

As for Winfrey's business dealings, she was a co-founder of Oxygen Media, which she sold to NBC in 2007 for $925 million.

Source: CNN

In 2015, Winfrey bought 10% of Weight Watchers for $43 million. Her investment is now worth more than $400 million. In March 2018, she sold some of the shares, making $110 million.

Source: CNN

Potentially thanks to Winfrey's involvement (she's also on the company's board and appears in commercials), Weight Watchers has reported a boost in subscriber numbers.

Source: CNN

Her interests in health and wellness continue to influence her spending. In July 2018, Winfrey announced that she had invested in True Food Kitchen, a health-food-focused restaurant chain based in Phoenix, though she didn't reveal how much she'd invested.

Source: CNBC

Throughout her career, Winfrey has also donated time and money to a variety of philanthropic causes.

When she hosted her own talk show, Winfrey was known for giving out gifts to the audience. In 2006, hundreds of fans were each given a $1,000 gift card to donate to their favorite charity organization.

Source: GoBankingRates

And in 2007, Winfrey opened The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, in South Africa. In 2017, she said she'd spent about $140 million over the past 10 years to maintain the school.

Source: GoBankingRates

Most recently, she reportedly donated $100 million to the Time's Up campaign.

Source: GoBankingRates

"You get from the world what you give to the world," Winfrey has said.

Source: Oprah.com