Oprah Winfrey is worth nearly $3 billion — here's what she spends her money on, including property in Maui, a private jet, and a stake in Weight Watchers


Oprah Winfrey is worth $2.9 billion. She spends her fortune on gorgeous real estate all over the world, a private jet, lavish vacations for friends and staff, and stakes in Weight Watchers and True Food Kitchen — among other things.

(Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

  • Oprah Winfrey's net worth is $2.9 billion, according to Forbes.
  • She spends her fortune on property across the globe, a private jet, vacations for her friends and staff, and investments in health and wellness-oriented companies.
  • Winfrey also donates time and money to a variety of philanthropic causes.

Oprah Winfrey came from humble beginnings — now she's worth $2.9 billion, according to Forbes.

So what exactly does she do with all that cash?

We took a look at Winfrey's spending habits over the last few decades, and learned that she's got property across the globe and a private jet — but she also supports a range of philanthropic causes. And she's been known to take her friends and staff on lavish vacations, including "glamping" in Yosemite and a 10-day cruise.

Find out more about how Winfrey spends her money:

Oprah Winfrey is a media mogul, a philanthropist, and an actress.

(Kiichiro Sato/AP Images)


Her current net worth is $2.9 billion, according to Forbes.

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Source: Forbes



Winfrey spends her fortune many ways, purchasing real estate across the globe, investing in businesses, and supporting philanthropic causes.

(KGC-138/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images)


In 1991, she bought a $42 million private jet, after an encounter with a rude person at the airport.

(Simon J. Baker/Getty)

Source: The Wall Street Journal, INSIDER



Winfrey has spent over $100 million on property around the world.

(Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Source: MSN



That includes an estate in Montecito, California, which she purchased for $52 million in 2001.

(Jason Kirk/Getty Images)

Sources: MSN, Business Insider



Winfrey also owns 163 acres in Maui (a nearby property sold for $32 million in 2016).

(Erik Aeder/Getty)

Source: MSN



In 2014, Winfrey purchased a comparatively tiny home (8,700 square feet) in Telluride, Colorado, for $14 million.

(Fred Prouser / REUTERS, Zillow listing)

Source: MSN



Winfrey shelled out nearly $29 million for a 23-acre horse farm estate, also in Montecito, in 2016. It's called Seamair Farm.

(Mark Davis/Getty Images)

Source: MSN



Her most recent acquisition is a 41-acre estate on Orcas Island in Washington state. It cost her about $8.3 million.

(Orcas Island, but not Winfrey's estate specifically, is pictured above.)

(Loren Kerns/Flickr)

Source: MSN



She's a true jet-setter.

(Michelly Rall / Stringer / Getty Images)

Source: Vanity Fair



In 2006, Winfrey and her best friend, Gayle King, went on an 11-day, cross-country road trip, from Santa Barbara to New York City.

(Mark Mainz/Getty)

Source: Vanity Fair



In 2010, the pair went "glamping" in Yosemite.

(John Sciulli/Getty)

Source: Vanity Fair



And a few years later, they tried their hand at truffle-picking in Umbria.

Source: Vanity Fair



Winfrey and King even went clubbing in Ibiza with will.i.am in 2015.

Source: Vanity Fair



Winfrey lets others have some travel adventures too: In 2009, she took her staff on a 10-day cruise that cost her a reported $9.2 million.

(Thomson Reuters)

Source: New York Post



Recently, Winfrey took the staff of OWN on vacation to Maui.

Morning hike with the team ! #FitPoints

Source: Vanity Fair



Winfrey and King joined stars like Diane Sawyer at David Geffen's yacht party in 2017. The yacht was reportedly anchored in Sicily, near an exclusive Google retreat.

Source: People



As for Winfrey's business dealings, she was a co-founder of Oxygen Media, which she sold to NBC in 2007 for $925 million.

(Mario Tama/Getty)

Source: CNN



In 2015, Winfrey bought 10% of Weight Watchers for $43 million. Her investment is now worth more than $400 million. In March 2018, she sold some of the shares, making $110 million.

(Mark VonHolden/AP)

Source: CNN



Potentially thanks to Winfrey's involvement (she's also on the company's board and appears in commercials), Weight Watchers has reported a boost in subscriber numbers.

(Eugene Gologursky/Getty)

Source: CNN



Her interests in health and wellness continue to influence her spending. In July 2018, Winfrey announced that she had invested in True Food Kitchen, a health-food-focused restaurant chain based in Phoenix, though she didn't reveal how much she'd invested.

(Adrees Latif / Reuters, True Food Kitchen Facebook)

Source: CNBC



Throughout her career, Winfrey has also donated time and money to a variety of philanthropic causes.

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)


When she hosted her own talk show, Winfrey was known for giving out gifts to the audience. In 2006, hundreds of fans were each given a $1,000 gift card to donate to their favorite charity organization.

(Charles Bennett/AP Images)

Source: GoBankingRates



And in 2007, Winfrey opened The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, in South Africa. In 2017, she said she'd spent about $140 million over the past 10 years to maintain the school.

(Denis Farrell/AP Images)

Source: GoBankingRates



Most recently, she reportedly donated $100 million to the Time's Up campaign.

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Source: GoBankingRates



"You get from the world what you give to the world," Winfrey has said.

(Lisa Maree Williams / Getty)

Source: Oprah.com



