Billionaire children have privileges many will never know.

Some spend their parents' money on college tuition and hobbies.

Others spend their fortunes a little more lavishly — think: world travels, yacht vacations, and designer clothes.

Children of billionaires have access to a world that many can't even begin to fathom.

Some, like Jennifer Gates, daughter of Bill Gates, and Eve Jobs, daughter of the late Steve Jobs, use their fortunes to pursue their passions — like schooling (both went to Stanford) and competing as equestrians.

Richard Branson's daughter, Holly Branson, takes after her dad and loves to spend her money on experiences and adventures rather than material objects.

Others use their fortunes a little more lavishly — think: vacations around the world, exploring the seas via yachts, closets stocked with designer clothes, and partying it up in the city. Tiffany Trump and Alexa Dell both have a taste for finer fashion and seeing the world, while Larry Ellison's son David loves to get around in style, whether it's via jet or snowboard.

Below, see some of the outrageous ways in which the children of billionaires spend their parents' billions.

Jennifer Gates, daughter of Bill Gates, recently graduated from Stanford University, where undergraduate tuition costs $50,703 for the 2018-2019 school year.

Gates loves to travel. Her Instagram feed shows she's been everywhere from Lake Como, Italy, to Barcelona to Australia.

Sometimes, she even charters a yacht during her trips.

Gates is also an accomplished equestrian. To support her passion, her father reportedly dropped $37 million on property in Wellington, Florida, a hotspot for wealthy equestrians.

Like Gates, Eve Jobs, daughter of the late Steve Jobs, is an equestrian. Her mother, Laurene Powell Jobs, bought her a $15 million ranch in Wellington.

Jobs also bought a stallion named Chill RZ in 2016, according to The Chronicle of Horse.

Also like Gates, Jobs travels. She seems to have an affinity for Italy, with Instagram posts showing her vacationing everywhere from Positano to Sicily to Florence.

Jobs also went to Lollapalooza in 2018. A four-day pass for Lollapalooza 2019 costs more than $400.

Jobs and Gates aren't the only billionaire daughters who are equestrians. Georgina Bloomberg, daughter of Michael Bloomberg, is also a decorated equestrian. Over the years, she's purchased 13 horses.

Bloomberg must love adventure — she's traveled everywhere from Paris to Bermuda to the coast of France.

Holly Branson also has an adventurous spirit, which likely comes from her father, Richard Branson. She prefers experiences over material items — she's climbed Mount Blanc, run marathons, attempted a sailing record, and signed up to go to space.

Her brother, Sam Branson, also takes part in the family's taste for adventure.

He went all out with a "nearly royal wedding" to Isabella Calthorpe with a five-day South African affair in 2013.

Some billionaire children spend their money more lavishly than others. Peter Brant is one of two sons of Peter Brant Sr., billionaire chairman and CEO of White Birch Paper. He and his brother, Harry, are New York socialites known to live the "Gossip Girl" life.

Peter really indulged in the billionaire life over the summer. In June, he attended the Royal Ascot.

And he spent the Fourth of July boating around New York City.

Judging from his Instagram, he travels frequently — everywhere from Beverly Hills and Palm Beach...

...to Sorrento, Italy, and St. Tropez.

He even had his 23rd birthday party in St. Barth's.

When he's not traveling, Brant lives it up in Manhattan.

And he looks good doing it — just look at that $1,300 Givenchy watch he's sporting.

Alexa Dell, daughter of Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell, who has a net worth of more than $27 billion, also has a taste for the finer things.

Dell often sports designer wear; her Instagram feed features her dressed in Gucci, Dior, Dolce and Gabbana, and other high-end brands.

Dell also has an affinity for travel. She previously said, "I love experiencing new cultures and am inspired by all corners of the world."

She's even been spotted on a yacht or two during her travels.

She also travels in style, like this private jet she took to London.

She's not one to miss the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, either.

Donald Trump's daughter, Tiffany Trump, also spends money vacationing, from an Italian yacht trip and Budapest excursion to summers in Southampton and visits to the Bahamas.

Like Dell, she likes designer brands. She's been spotted wearing $725 Aquazarra shoes and has worn couture designer Daniel Basso, whose gowns can cost thousands of dollars.

She also enjoys a night out on the town.

When she's not in school, that is. Her schooling was always paid for by her father, according to a source who talked to People. She attended the University of Pennsylvania for undergrad and currently attends Georgetown Law School, which costs upwards of $58,000.

Jasmine Jordan, daughter of Michael Jordan, is a brand representative for her father's shoe line — but she technically doesn't need to work when her father is the first athlete billionaire.

She has a Dodge Challenger SRT — a sporty car, but not as flashy as other billionaire cars.

Her Instagram feed shows she has a penchant for designer purses, such as Gucci.

Like other children of billionaires, she makes it a point to explore far reaches of the globe — like Hong Kong.

David Ellison, son of Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison, is also big on travel and likes to get to places in style. While vacationing in Hawaii, he took a helicopter ride to explore its islands.

He also set off in a private jet for a family birthday party in Nashville.

And he seems to have chartered a yacht for his mother-in-law's birthday in Malibu...

...which he also used to spend New Year's in Lanai.

He opted to get around via snowboard when spending the Fourth of July in Lake Tahoe last year.

He also pays for prime seating at tennis matches.

Meanwhile, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, known as Fazza, son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, travels everywhere from Mongolia...

...to Chicago.

And he's known to get around via helicopter.

Like his father, Fazza has an affinity for horses and attends the Royal Ascot yearly.

He's well equipped to document all his adventures.

Sofia Abramovich, daughter of businessman Roman Abramovich, whose net worth is more than $11 billion, is also known to live a lavish lifestyle.

Her father owns the world's second-largest yacht — the 533-foot Eclipse — which she uses at her leisure.

She's traveled everywhere on the yacht, from St. Tropez to Antibes.

When she travels, she stays in fancy hotels with jaw-dropping views.

She enjoys a night out on the town...

...and weekends in Ibiza with her friends.

And a bit of shopping doesn't hurt either.

Another competitive equestrian, Abramovich also has her own horses in the stable on her family's estate in England.

Another 20-something billionaire daughter, Emma Lasry is the child of hedge fund manager Marc Lasry.

She appears to splurge on food...

...cocktails...

...and sweets.

Not to mention clothes — just look at that closet and wall of shoes.

Like most other billionaire offspring, she takes advantage of traveling around the world...

...and yachting on the seas.

She's also taken to boxing — a standard non-member training session at Aerospace is $145. Even the richest of kids need to blow off some steam.

