Finance Outrageous photos show how the kids of billionaires spend their parents' fortunes

Some children of billionaires spend their parents' fortune pursuing their passions, while others spend it lavishly on vacations and fashion.

Bill Gates and daughter Jennifer Gates. play

Bill Gates and daughter Jennifer Gates.

(Shutterstock Rex for EEM)

  • Billionaire children have privileges many will never know.
  • Some spend their parents' money on college tuition and hobbies.
  • Others spend their fortunes a little more lavishly — think: world travels, yacht vacations, and designer clothes.

Children of billionaires have access to a world that many can't even begin to fathom.

Some, like Jennifer Gates, daughter of Bill Gates, and Eve Jobs, daughter of the late Steve Jobs, use their fortunes to pursue their passions — like schooling (both went to Stanford) and competing as equestrians.

Richard Branson's daughter, Holly Branson, takes after her dad and loves to spend her money on experiences and adventures rather than material objects.

Others use their fortunes a little more lavishly — think: vacations around the world, exploring the seas via yachts, closets stocked with designer clothes, and partying it up in the city. Tiffany Trump and Alexa Dell both have a taste for finer fashion and seeing the world, while Larry Ellison's son David loves to get around in style, whether it's via jet or snowboard.

Below, see some of the outrageous ways in which the children of billionaires spend their parents' billions.

Jennifer Gates, daughter of Bill Gates, recently graduated from Stanford University, where undergraduate tuition costs $50,703 for the 2018-2019 school year.

View this post on Instagram

It#emo#4oCZ##s a special week #emo#77iP##

A post shared by Jennifer Gates (@jenniferkgates) on

Sources: Business Insider, Stanford



Gates loves to travel. Her Instagram feed shows she's been everywhere from Lake Como, Italy, to Barcelona to Australia.

View this post on Instagram

(lol @ me) 36 hrs in Como = bliss

A post shared by Jennifer Gates (@jenniferkgates) on

Source: Business Insider



Sometimes, she even charters a yacht during her trips.

View this post on Instagram

#emo#77iP##

A post shared by Jennifer Gates (@jenniferkgates) on



Gates is also an accomplished equestrian. To support her passion, her father reportedly dropped $37 million on property in Wellington, Florida, a hotspot for wealthy equestrians.

Gates is also an accomplished equestrian. To support her passion, her father reportedly dropped $37 million on property in Wellington, Florida, a hotspot for wealthy equestrians.

Gates is also an accomplished equestrian. To support her passion, her father reportedly dropped $37 million on property in Wellington, Florida, a hotspot for wealthy equestrians.

(Nati Harnik/AP Images)

Source: Business Insider



Like Gates, Eve Jobs, daughter of the late Steve Jobs, is an equestrian. Her mother, Laurene Powell Jobs, bought her a $15 million ranch in Wellington.

Like Gates, Eve Jobs, daughter of the late Steve Jobs, is an equestrian. Her mother, Laurene Powell Jobs, bought her a $15 million ranch in Wellington.

Like Gates, Eve Jobs, daughter of the late Steve Jobs, is an equestrian. Her mother, Laurene Powell Jobs, bought her a $15 million ranch in Wellington.

(Lynne Sladky/AP Images)

Source: Business Insider



Jobs also bought a stallion named Chill RZ in 2016, according to The Chronicle of Horse.

Jobs also bought a stallion named Chill RZ in 2016, according to The Chronicle of Horse.

Jobs also bought a stallion named Chill RZ in 2016, according to The Chronicle of Horse.

(Lynne Sladky/AP Images)

Source: The Chronicle of Horse



Also like Gates, Jobs travels. She seems to have an affinity for Italy, with Instagram posts showing her vacationing everywhere from Positano to Sicily to Florence.

View this post on Instagram

dov'#emo#w6g=## il gelato?!

A post shared by Eve Jobs (@evecjobs) on



Jobs also went to Lollapalooza in 2018. A four-day pass for Lollapalooza 2019 costs more than $400.

View this post on Instagram

Lovers at Lolla

A post shared by Eve Jobs (@evecjobs) on

Source: Instagram, Ticket City



Jobs and Gates aren't the only billionaire daughters who are equestrians. Georgina Bloomberg, daughter of Michael Bloomberg, is also a decorated equestrian. Over the years, she's purchased 13 horses.

Jobs and Gates aren't the only billionaire daughters who are equestrians. Georgina Bloomberg, daughter of Michael Bloomberg, is also a decorated equestrian. Over the years, she's purchased 13 horses.

Jobs and Gates aren't the only billionaire daughters who are equestrians. Georgina Bloomberg, daughter of Michael Bloomberg, is also a decorated equestrian. Over the years, she's purchased 13 horses.

(Karl Mathis/Keystone/AP Images)

Source: Georgina Bloomberg



Bloomberg must love adventure — she's traveled everywhere from Paris to Bermuda to the coast of France.



Holly Branson also has an adventurous spirit, which likely comes from her father, Richard Branson. She prefers experiences over material items — she's climbed Mount Blanc, run marathons, attempted a sailing record, and signed up to go to space.

View this post on Instagram

Our Strivers are a few hours in to the second day of climbing #MontBlanc #emo#4oCT## the highest mountain in Europe. And I remember just how tough it is! It takes everything you#emo#4oCZ##ve got. I climbed it six years ago with our other Founders to launch @bigchangecharity. It#emo#4oCZ##s so wonderful seeing how far the charity has grown in that time and the impact the money raised has had for life-changing projects for young people. I am sure the core team will complete the @virgin @strivechallenge and after that climb - they will be absolutely elated. Everything crossed for you guys! If you want to get involved and help kids thrive in life, not just exams, check out @bigchangecharity

A post shared by Holly Branson (@holly_branson) on

Source: Virgin



Her brother, Sam Branson, also takes part in the family's taste for adventure.



He went all out with a "nearly royal wedding" to Isabella Calthorpe with a five-day South African affair in 2013.

Source: The Daily Mail



Some billionaire children spend their money more lavishly than others. Peter Brant is one of two sons of Peter Brant Sr., billionaire chairman and CEO of White Birch Paper. He and his brother, Harry, are New York socialites known to live the "Gossip Girl" life.

Source: Vanity Fair



Peter really indulged in the billionaire life over the summer. In June, he attended the Royal Ascot.



And he spent the Fourth of July boating around New York City.

View this post on Instagram

Cruising into July #emo#77iP##

A post shared by PMB #emo#4oCi## Peter Mark Brant (@petermbrant) on



Judging from his Instagram, he travels frequently — everywhere from Beverly Hills and Palm Beach...



...to Sorrento, Italy, and St. Tropez.



He even had his 23rd birthday party in St. Barth's.

View this post on Instagram

23's a beach

A post shared by PMB #emo#4oCi## Peter Mark Brant (@petermbrant) on



When he's not traveling, Brant lives it up in Manhattan.



And he looks good doing it — just look at that $1,300 Givenchy watch he's sporting.

Source: Saks Fifth Avenue



Alexa Dell, daughter of Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell, who has a net worth of more than $27 billion, also has a taste for the finer things.

View this post on Instagram

@halpernstudio #pfw

A post shared by Alexa Dell (@alexakdell) on

Source: Business Insider



Dell often sports designer wear; her Instagram feed features her dressed in Gucci, Dior, Dolce and Gabbana, and other high-end brands.

View this post on Instagram

#DGlovesComo and I #emo#77iP##DG

A post shared by Alexa Dell (@alexakdell) on



Dell also has an affinity for travel. She previously said, "I love experiencing new cultures and am inspired by all corners of the world."

View this post on Instagram

Feels like summer on the Riviera

A post shared by Alexa Dell (@alexakdell) on

Source: NextShark



She's even been spotted on a yacht or two during her travels.

View this post on Instagram

Windblown

A post shared by Alexa Dell (@alexakdell) on



She also travels in style, like this private jet she took to London.



She's not one to miss the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, either.

View this post on Instagram

Champagne & ponies @dellosini #vcpoloclassic

A post shared by Alexa Dell (@alexakdell) on



Donald Trump's daughter, Tiffany Trump, also spends money vacationing, from an Italian yacht trip and Budapest excursion to summers in Southampton and visits to the Bahamas.

View this post on Instagram

Take me back #emo#77iP###sunrise

A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on

Source: Cheat Sheet



Like Dell, she likes designer brands. She's been spotted wearing $725 Aquazarra shoes and has worn couture designer Daniel Basso, whose gowns can cost thousands of dollars.

Source: Teen Vogue, Cheat Sheet



She also enjoys a night out on the town.



When she's not in school, that is. Her schooling was always paid for by her father, according to a source who talked to People. She attended the University of Pennsylvania for undergrad and currently attends Georgetown Law School, which costs upwards of $58,000.

When she's not in school, that is. Her schooling was always paid for by her father, according to a source who talked to People. She attended the University of Pennsylvania for undergrad and currently attends Georgetown Law School, which costs upwards of $58,000.

When she's not in school, that is. Her schooling was always paid for by her father, according to a source who talked to People. She attended the University of Pennsylvania for undergrad and currently attends Georgetown Law School, which costs upwards of $58,000.

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Source: People, Cheat Sheet



Jasmine Jordan, daughter of Michael Jordan, is a brand representative for her father's shoe line — but she technically doesn't need to work when her father is the first athlete billionaire.

Source: CNBC, Essence



She has a Dodge Challenger SRT — a sporty car, but not as flashy as other billionaire cars.

View this post on Instagram

her attitude savage but her heart is GOLD

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on



Her Instagram feed shows she has a penchant for designer purses, such as Gucci.

View this post on Instagram

(P) for Penthouse

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on



Like other children of billionaires, she makes it a point to explore far reaches of the globe — like Hong Kong.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on



David Ellison, son of Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison, is also big on travel and likes to get to places in style. While vacationing in Hawaii, he took a helicopter ride to explore its islands.

Source: Instagram



He also set off in a private jet for a family birthday party in Nashville.



And he seems to have chartered a yacht for his mother-in-law's birthday in Malibu...



...which he also used to spend New Year's in Lanai.



He opted to get around via snowboard when spending the Fourth of July in Lake Tahoe last year.



He also pays for prime seating at tennis matches.

View this post on Instagram

Let's go Rafa!

A post shared by David Ellison (@davidellisonskydance) on



Meanwhile, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, known as Fazza, son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, travels everywhere from Mongolia...

View this post on Instagram

#Mongolia

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on



...to Chicago.

View this post on Instagram

#cloudgate #chicago

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on



And he's known to get around via helicopter.

View this post on Instagram

#emo#2LM=###emo#2Yo=###emo#2ZE=###emo#2K8=###emo#2Yo=## .. ( #emo#2YM=###emo#2YQ=## #emo#2Lk=###emo#2Kc=###emo#2YU=## ) #emo#2Yg=###emo#2YY=###emo#2K0=###emo#2YY=## #emo#2Kg=###emo#2YM=## #emo#2YY=###emo#2K0=###emo#2YQ=###emo#2YI=## #emo#2YE=###emo#2Yo=## #emo#2LM=###emo#2YU=###emo#2Kc=###emo#2KE=## #emo#2Kc=###emo#2YQ=###emo#2Lk=###emo#2LI=## #emo#2Yg=###emo#2Kc=###emo#2YQ=###emo#2YE=###emo#2K4=###emo#2LE=## .. #emo#2YQ=###emo#2KM=###emo#2YY=## #emo#2Kc=###emo#2YQ=###emo#2YA=###emo#2YU=###emo#2Kw=###emo#2K8=## #emo#2Yo=###emo#2Lk=###emo#2LE=###emo#2YE=## #emo#2Yo=###emo#2YU=###emo#2Yo=###emo#2YY=###emo#2YM=## . ##emo#2YU=###emo#2K0=###emo#2YU=###emo#2K8=##_#emo#2Kg=###emo#2YY=##_#emo#2LI=###emo#2Kc=###emo#2Yo=###emo#2K8=##

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on



Like his father, Fazza has an affinity for horses and attends the Royal Ascot yearly.

View this post on Instagram

#royalascot

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on



He's well equipped to document all his adventures.

View this post on Instagram

#Leica #Bigapple

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on



Sofia Abramovich, daughter of businessman Roman Abramovich, whose net worth is more than $11 billion, is also known to live a lavish lifestyle.

Source: Forbes



Her father owns the world's second-largest yacht — the 533-foot Eclipse — which she uses at her leisure.

Source: Forbes



She's traveled everywhere on the yacht, from St. Tropez to Antibes.

View this post on Instagram

#emo#8J+PvA==###emo#8J+PvA==###emo#8J+PvA==##

A post shared by Sofia #emo#8J+PvA==## (@sofiaabramov1ch) on



When she travels, she stays in fancy hotels with jaw-dropping views.

View this post on Instagram

The bathrobe series continues

A post shared by Sofia #emo#8J+PvA==## (@sofiaabramov1ch) on



She enjoys a night out on the town...



...and weekends in Ibiza with her friends.



And a bit of shopping doesn't hurt either.

View this post on Instagram

Touristing

A post shared by Sofia #emo#8J+PvA==## (@sofiaabramov1ch) on



Another competitive equestrian, Abramovich also has her own horses in the stable on her family's estate in England.

View this post on Instagram

Back in my happy place #homesweethome

A post shared by Sofia #emo#8J+PvA==## (@sofiaabramov1ch) on

Source: Business Insider



Another 20-something billionaire daughter, Emma Lasry is the child of hedge fund manager Marc Lasry.

Source: Business Insider



She appears to splurge on food...



...cocktails...

View this post on Instagram

Tomorrow #emo#77iP##

A post shared by Emma Kate (@emmakatelasry) on



...and sweets.



Not to mention clothes — just look at that closet and wall of shoes.

View this post on Instagram

Glitter is my favorite color

A post shared by Emma Kate (@emmakatelasry) on



Like most other billionaire offspring, she takes advantage of traveling around the world...

View this post on Instagram

#emo#8J+miw==##

A post shared by Emma Kate (@emmakatelasry) on



...and yachting on the seas.



She's also taken to boxing — a standard non-member training session at Aerospace is $145. Even the richest of kids need to blow off some steam.

View this post on Instagram

Inauguration day, 2017 #emo#8J+PvQ==##

A post shared by Emma Kate (@emmakatelasry) on

Source: Aerospace NYC



