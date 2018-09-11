news

About 2,000 staff of the five defunct indigenous banks will not be absorbed by the Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), Deputy Employment Minister of Ghana Bright Wereko-Brobbey has disclosed.

The figures came to light after a meeting between CEO of CBG, officials of the Bank of Ghana, the Employment Ministry and representatives from organized labour.

It was concluded at that meeting that as part of its integration and rationalisation, the CBG would retain a sizeable number of workers of the defunct banks.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Newsnight programme Monday, Mr Wereko-Brobbey said it would be impossible for CBG to retain the almost 4,000 staff it inherited following the consolidation of the five banks.

“The numbers that came before us today suggests that about 2,000 or so people are likely not to be absorbed,” the Deputy Minister said.

He was, however, quick to add that “other alternative uses of labour like they [CBG] promised us is something they are considering.”

This means that staff with skills that are still relevant to the sector will be put together and used for the rendering of other services.