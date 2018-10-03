Over-the-top photos of Kylie Jenner's luxurious baby accessories, jewelry, and million-dollar car collection show what $900 million buys

news

Kylie Jenner has been in the limelight since she was 10 years old, when the first "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" episode aired on the E! Network.

Since then, Jenner has created a cosmetics empire, accumulated a lavish car collection, and given birth to baby Stormi Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott.

In July, Forbes announced that Jenner is one of America's richest "self-made" women with an estimated net worth of $900 million. The magazine projects she will surpass Mark Zuckerberg as the world's youngest self-made billionaire, male or female, in history.

Forbes said the bulk of Jenner's net worth comes from her makeup empire, Kylie Cosmetics, which Jenner owns entirely.

Jenner is not shy when it comes to showing off her hard-earned cash. She often takes to Instagram — where she has 116 million followers and charges $1 million per sponsored post — to show off her latest purchases.

Some of Jenner's most notable luxuries include a mansion complete with a purse closet, high-end baby accessories, Cartier bling, and car collection.

Below, see how Jenner spends her millions.

In July, Forbes reported Jenner's $900 million net worth in their annual ranking of America's richest self-made women.

Before her makeup empire, Jenner made her reality TV debut. She was nine years old when the first episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" was filmed. Jenner created buzz from a scene of her jumping on a stripper poll in sister Kim's bedroom.

The family collectively earns about $30 million per season of the show, according to their most recent contract, but it's unclear how that's divvied up.

KUWTK generated nine spin-off shows, including an 8-part series starring the youngest Jenner called "Life Of Kylie."

In 2014, the Jenner sisters co-authored "Rebels: City of Indra" with ghost-writer Maya Sloan. The book sold just 13,000 copies in five months. Jenner pivoted to making her mark in fashion and beauty.

The Jenner sisters collaborated with Topshop in 2015 to jump start their fashion careers. They expanded to have their own Kendall + Kylie collection, a line at Neiman Marcus, and collaboration with PacSun.

Jenner started making seven figures as a model with endorsements from Topshop and Sinful Colors nail polish.

In August 2014, Jenner, then 17, trademarked the phrase "Kylie Lip Kits ... for the perfect pout," two years before starting Kylie Cosmetics. In 2015, Jenner invested $250,000 to produce the first 15,000 lip kits.

On November 20, 2015 the first lip kits went on sale and sold out in less than one minute.

Jenner regrouped and relaunched as Kylie Cosmetics in February 2016 with 500,000 lip kits in six shades for $29 each on Shopify.

To use Shopify's platform, Jenner pays an estimated $480,000 annually plus additional fees, according to Forbes.

In the first 18 months, Kylie Cosmetics had $420 million in sales, Forbes revealed in its cover story of Jenner.

She owns 100% of Kylie Cosmetics.

Forbes estimates after taxes, Jenner pocketed $60 million from Kylie Cosmetics. More than 500 people are employed to work on Kylie Cosmetics today.

She pays her mom Kris a 10% management fee. In the past year, Forbes calculated that Jenner paid an estimated $17 million to her mother.

After paying her momager, Jenner spends the rest of her fortune luxuriously.

To show off all her hard work, Jenner takes to Instagram where she has 116 million followers. She also advertises her favorite brands and products on Instagram, where she charges $1 million per sponsored post.

Jenner has an impressive collection of cars that's likely worth millions.

Her first car was a black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon and was a gift for her 16th birthday, which is worth $225,000.

Her first car was a black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon and was a gift for her 16th birthday, which is worth $225,000.

Her G-Wagon has had some makeovers over the years. Jenner recently custom wrapped her SUV in orange "just for the summer," which cost an estimated $10,000.

The custom wrap job was to match her G-Wagon to her $400,000 orange Lamborghini Aventador.

Jenner also has a G550 4x4 SUV in maroon, which starts at $227,300.

Jenner also has a G550 4x4 SUV in maroon, which starts at $227,300.

For her 19th birthday, Jenner bought a customized one-of-a-kind Land Rover for about $200,000.

Her then-boyfriend Tyga bought her a Mercedes Maybach, which start at $169,595.

The couple also had his and hers Ferraris — a 458 Italia Spider and 488 Spider — which range between $245,000 and $270,000. The Jenner sisters also have matching Ferrari Spiders.

Jenner recently added another Ferrari to her collection with a $1.4 million Ferrari LaFerrari, reportedly given to her by her current man, Travis Scott.

Jenner has also been spotted in several Rolls Royces, each worth six figures. In 2015, she showed off her $320,000 Rolls Royce Ghost on Snapchat.

Jenner was gifted a vintage Rolls Royce for her 21st birthday by Scott. A similar car is offered for $125,000 on Classic Auto Trader.

And don't forget her black Bentley Bentayga. Starting price: $229,100.

And don't forget her black Bentley Bentayga. Starting price: $229,100.

There's plenty of space to store her cars at her 1.4-acre Hidden Hills compound, which includes a 13,000-square foot mansion. She bought the place in 2016 for $12 million.

In the last two years, she's purchased four properties totaling more than $27 million.

When Jenner isn't driving one of her sports cars, she's flying private with ExecuJet. A similar company, PrivateFly, offers trips from Los Angeles to New York City for $62,000.

And no matter where she is, Jenner always has a fresh manicure thanks to Britney Tokyo, an LA-based manicurist who charges $125 for a two-hour session and an additional $50 for house calls.

But the arm party doesn't stop there. Jenner has a thing for bling. She's been seen wearing a rose gold ring from Shay Fine Jewelry, which retails for $7,000.

She's also known for stacking Cartier Love rings on her fingers. One Love ring with diamonds costs $8,800.

She was also stuck in a $5,000 Cartier Love bracelet for four years, she revealed on Snapchat. In 2016, Jenner reportedly had six of the bracelets.

Not to mention her time piece collection. Jenner wears a Rolex Pearlmaster 34, which starts at $53,250.

Jenner secretly gave birth to her daughter Stormi in February at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, which has private birthing suites for the stars. Nightly rates range from $3,600 to $5,100.

After giving birth, Jenner no longer hides her love for her daughter — or the flashy things she buys for Stormi, like a Gucci baby carrier costing $820.

And a $12,500 Fendi baby stroller.

She also spoils Scott. The couple enjoy Houston Rockets courtside seats in the rapper's hometown, which range from $15,000 to $40,000 for a finals game.

For his 26th birthday, Jenner rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles, which starts at $150,000.

Scott's birthday festivities continued on a family trip to Turks and Caicos where the trio stayed at the Amanyara, a beachside resort known for luxury suites which range from $1,769 to $23,538 per night.

Jenner stays in shape by training with sister Kourtney, whose current trainer charges $350 per hour.

Even though she lives in Los Angeles, Jenner gets spray tans at Jimmy Coco, who charges $350 per session.

Jenner uses mink eyelashes from Lilly Lashes. Her favorite, Miami, costs $30.

To complete her head-to-toe look, Jenner wears wigs from Tokyo Styles, a self-proclaimed artist. Wigs range from $600 to $5,000 a pop.

And if it's not on her body, it's in her closet. Did we mention she has an entire one dedicated to purses? She has a row just for Hermes.

She also has a collection of Judith Leiber rhinestone bags. One shaped like lipstick runs $5,495.

She also has a collection of Judith Leiber rhinestone bags. One shaped like lipstick runs $5,495.

But if she had to save one bag from her closet, she'd grab a $432,000 Hermes Himalayan crocodile skin Birkin bag with 18-karat white gold hardware and more than 200 diamonds, she said on her YouTube channel.

Forbes projects that with another year of growth, Jenner will be the richest self-made billionaire ever, male or female, outranking Mark Zuckerberg who became a billionaire at age 23.

