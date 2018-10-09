Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Papa John's spikes after report says the hedge fund that owns a chunk of Wendy's is looking into buying the pizza chain (PZZA)


Finance Papa John's spikes after report says the hedge fund that owns a chunk of Wendy's is looking into buying the pizza chain (PZZA)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Papa John's is surging early Tuesday following a report saying Trian Fund Management is interested in acquiring the pizza chain. The activist hedge fund contacted the pizza chain "to collect information as it explores a possible bid," according to The Wall Street Journal.

A Papa John's pizza. play

A Papa John's pizza.

(Hollis Johnson)

  • Papa John's is surging early Tuesday following a report saying Trian Fund Management is interested in acquiring the pizza chain.
  • The activist hedge fund contacted the pizza chain "to collect information as it explores a possible bid," according to The Wall Street Journal.

Papa John's rallied early Tuesday following a report suggesting Trian Fund Management, the hedge fund that owns a stake of about 13% in Wendy's, is interested in buying the pizza chain.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the activist hedge fund contacted the pizza chain "to collect information as it explores a possible bid." Papa John's shares were up about 7% shortly after Tuesday's opening bell.

In late June, Nelson Peltz, Trian's co-founder and Wendy’s chairman met Papa John's founder and former CEO John Schnatter to discuss a possible deal. However, the report said there were several other bidders, including private-equity firms.

In September, there were reports about Schnatter reaching out to private-equity firms in an attempt to buy back the company he founded in 1984. It is the world's third-largest pizza delivery chain, with more than 5,000 locations in 45 countries.

Schnatter, who still owns nearly a third of the company, resigned from its board in July after admitting to making controversial comments on a company conference call in May. Since then Papa John's enacted a " target="_blank"poison pill" provision designed to prevent him from taking over the company by buying its stock on the open market. The plan takes effect "if a person or group (including a group of persons who are acting in concert with each other) acquires beneficial ownership of 15% or more" of the company's common stock, according to the company's press release.

Papa John's was down 6% this year through Monday.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

Top Articles

1 Finance Stocks get hit for a 3rd straight daybullet
2 Finance RBC: Here's why Apple's stock is at an 'attractive entry...bullet
3 Finance These are the 50 richest people in the world right nowbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance A ticking time bomb in China has global markets looking really shaky right now
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel speaks onstage during 'Disrupting Information and Communication' at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 8, 2014 in San Francisco, California.
Finance Snap sinks to record low after analyst reportedly says it's 'quickly running out of money' (SNAP)
Travis Shakespeare has an easy way to determine whether something is worth your money.
Finance A Hollywood producer who spent over a year following around early retirees has his own simple question to decide what's worth his money — and what isn't
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel speaks onstage during 'Disrupting Information and Communication' at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 8, 2014 in San Francisco, California.
Finance Snap is set to open near a record low after analyst reportedly says it's 'quickly running out of money' (SNAP)
X
Advertisement