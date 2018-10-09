Papa John's spikes after report says the hedge fund that owns a chunk of Wendy's is looking into buying the pizza chain (PZZA)

news

Papa John's is surging early Tuesday following a report saying Trian Fund Management is interested in acquiring the pizza chain.

The activist hedge fund contacted the pizza chain "to collect information as it explores a possible bid," according to The Wall Street Journal.

Trian owns a stake of about 13% in the burger chain Wendy's.

In late June, Nelson Peltz, Trian's co-founder and Wendy’s chairman met Papa John's founder and former CEO John Schnatter to discuss a possible deal. However, the report said there were several other bidders, including private-equity firms.

In September, there were reports about Schnatter reaching out to private-equity firms in an attempt to buy back the company he founded in 1984. It is the world's third-largest pizza delivery chain, with more than 5,000 locations in 45 countries.

Schnatter, who still owns nearly a third of the company, resigned from its board in July after admitting to making controversial comments on a company conference call in May. Since then Papa John's enacted a " target="_blank"poison pill" provision designed to prevent him from taking over the company by buying its stock on the open market. The plan takes effect "if a person or group (including a group of persons who are acting in concert with each other) acquires beneficial ownership of 15% or more" of the company's common stock, according to the company's press release.

Papa John's was down 6% this year through Monday.