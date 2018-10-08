Pulse.com.gh logo
Paul Romer and William Nordhaus win the 2018 Nobel Prize in economics


Romer, a former chief economist of the World Bank, received the prize "for integrating technological innovations into long-run macroeconomic analysis." Nordhaus, often considered the father of climate change economics, won "for integrating climate change into long-run macroeconomic analysis."

romer and Nordhaus play

romer and Nordhaus

(Reuters; Reuters)

More follows ...

