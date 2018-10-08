Paul Romer and William Nordhaus win the 2018 Nobel Prize in economics

news

Economists Paul Romer and William Nordhaus have both been awarded 2018's Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, often considered to be the most prestigious prize in the field of economics.

Both men were given the prize for their roles in changes to long term economic forecasting.

Romer, a former chief economist of the World Bank, received the prize "for integrating technological innovations into long-run macroeconomic analysis."

Nordhaus, often considered the father of climate change economics, won "for integrating climate change into long-run macroeconomic analysis."

More follows ...