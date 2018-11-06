Multiple schools in the University of California system earned revenues of at least $4 million each from students' application fees in the 2016-17 year.
College is a huge financial undertaking, and the costs start racking up well before you enroll in your choice school.
LendEDU recently released its annual ranking of the colleges that make the most money off of student applications. The student-loan information site analyzed data from the National Center for Education Statistics' Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and reported how much revenue 500 American colleges and universities earn from application fees for the 2016-17 academic year.
LendEDU notes that the revenue figures are estimates based on the number of applicants and the school's application fee. Some colleges offer discounted or waived application fees for need-based financial aid students.
The top of the list is full of blue and gold. Eight campuses in the University of California system — where the application fee is $70 and the number of applicants ranges from over 42,000 to 97,000 — ranked in the top 25.
Below, take a look at the top 25 colleges that earned the most revenue off student applications last year, ranked from lowest to highest.
Total applicants: 39,041
Application fee: $75
Projected revenue: $2,928,075
Total applicants: 49,007
Application fee: $60
Projected revenue: $2,940,420
Total applicants: 42,629
Application fee: $70
Projected revenue: $2,984,030
Total applicants: 43,517
Application fee: $70
Projected revenue: $3,046,190
Total applicants: 40,822
Application fee: $75
Projected revenue: $3,061,650
Total applicants: 44,816
Application fee: $70
Projected revenue: $3,137,120
Total applicants: 37,009
Application fee: $85
Projected revenue: $3,145,765
Total applicants: 60,834
Application fee: $55
Projected revenue: $3,345,870
Total applicants: 61,808
Application fee: $55
Projected revenue: $3,399,440
Total applicants: 49,181
Application fee: $70
Projected revenue: $3,442,670
Total applicants: 52,974
Application fee: $65
Projected revenue: $3,443,310
Total applicants: 47,511
Application fee: $75
Projected revenue: $3,563,325
Total applicants: 44,965
Application fee: $80
Projected revenue: $3,597,200
Total applicants: 51,063
Application fee: $75
Projected revenue: $3,829,725
Total applicants: 43,997
Application fee: $90
Projected revenue: $3,959,730
Total applicants: 55,504
Application fee: $75
Projected revenue: $4,162,800
Total applicants: 60,724
Application fee: $70
Projected revenue: $4,250,680
Total applicants: 54,280
Application fee: $80
Projected revenue: $4,342,400
Total applicants: 57,441
Application fee: $80
Projected revenue: $4,595,280
Total applicants: 68,553
Application fee: $70
Projected revenue: $4,798,710
Total applicants: 77,112
Application fee: $70
Projected revenue: $5,397,840
Total applicants: 77,816
Application fee: $70
Projected revenue: $5,447,120
Total applicants: 82,561
Application fee: $70
Projected revenue: $5,779,270
Total applicants: 84,208
Application fee: $70
Projected revenue: $5,894,560
Total applicants: 97,112
Application fee: $70
Projected revenue: $6,797,840