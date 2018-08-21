Pulse.com.gh logo
Rapper Post Malone's Gulfstream private jet reportedly blew two tires and is trying to make an emergency landing


Finance Rapper Post Malone's Gulfstream private jet reportedly blew two tires and is trying to make an emergency landing

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A Gulfstream GIV private jet reportedly blew two tires while taking off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey Tuesday morning. The luxury jet is believed to be carrying rapper Post Malone, TMZ reported. The plane was en route to London, England.

null play

null

(Business Insider)

A Gulfstream GIV private jet blew two tires while taking off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey Tuesday morning, the Associated Press reported.

The luxury jet is believed to be carrying rapper Post Malone, according to TMZ.

The jet, which is believed to have 16 passengers on board, was en route to Luton Airport in London, England, when the incident took place shortly before 11 a.m.

According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24 and the Associated Press, the Gulfstream spent a couple of hours circling above Northern New Jersey before diverting to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts.

The Gulfstream jet is currently flying in circles at 6,850 feet over the Connecticut coast while trying to burn fuel to lighten the plane's weight, according to reports.

null play

null

(FlightRadar24)

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

