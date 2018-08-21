Rapper Post Malone's Gulfstream private jet reportedly blew two tires and is trying to make an emergency landing

news

A Gulfstream GIV private jet blew two tires while taking off from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey Tuesday morning, the Associated Press reported.

The luxury jet is believed to be carrying rapper Post Malone, according to TMZ.

The jet, which is believed to have 16 passengers on board, was en route to Luton Airport in London, England, when the incident took place shortly before 11 a.m.

According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24 and the Associated Press, the Gulfstream spent a couple of hours circling above Northern New Jersey before diverting to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts.

The Gulfstream jet is currently flying in circles at 6,850 feet over the Connecticut coast while trying to burn fuel to lighten the plane's weight, according to reports.

