RBC: An 'unusual franchise-only meeting' at McDonald's set the stage for 2018 and beyond (MCD)

While McDonald's has been aggressively upgrading its US stores, its franchisees are feeling the pain.

McDonald's franchisees gathered at an unusual meeting last week discussing their concerns of the burger giant's disappointing sales and what has caused its current dilemma.

RBC summarized five major changes that have set the course for McDonald's 2018 performance and beyond, and added that the burger chain will take actions to send the company back on track.

McDonald's has been aggressively upgrading its US stores under its " target="_blank"Experience of the Future" initiative, which focuses on restaurant modernization and digital engagement. But its franchisees have been complaining that the cost of the remodeling is becoming a burden as sales aren't growing fast enough to support a sufficient return.

As a result, McDonald's franchisees hosted an unusual meeting last week at the office of a large franchisee in Tampa Bay, Florida, to discuss their concerns over the burger giant's disappointing sales and what has caused its current dilemma.

The operators concluded that at least five major changes have set the course for McDonald's 2018 performance and beyond, according to RBC analyst David Palmer. He believes the burger chain will respond by adjusting improper parts of the major changes and send the company back on track to deliver improving sales growth next year.

"We believe this unusual franchisee-only meeting will prove to be a healthy event in the evolution of a built-to-last brand and franchised organization," Palmer said in a note sent out to clients on Monday.

Here are the five major changes summarized by RBC: