Regular people are dishing on what luxury items they think are a total waste of money — and there's one food trend everyone seems to agree on

A Reddit user asked "What is a luxury item you would never buy, regardless of your ability to afford it?" Posted over two months ago, the thread has racked up 325 votes and 725 comments.

Answers varied from designer luggage to cosmetic surgery to private jets — but the top answer was gold-flaked food.

Gold-flaked food is a trend in luxury dining, but is it worth the cost? Regular people on Reddit say no.

If you have an unlimited flow of cash, you may consider elevating your meals by dousing your food with gold. Or maybe not.

User moonyowl wrote: "Any foodstuff that includes gold with the intent to ingest it. Just... why?"

Gold-flaked food is a growing trend in luxury dining. Even Amazon sells a 150mg jar of edible gold for $35. But after it's applied to food in restaurants around the world, the cost skyrockets.

In May, FOOD INSIDER tried $1,000 worth of gold covered chicken wings at The Ainsworth in New York City. The restaurant collaborated with celebrity Jonathan Cheban, also known as foodgod on Instagram, to create the golden wings. INSIDER reported that the gold doesn't add any flavor — just glam and a price tag.

Another New York restaurant, Serendipity 3, holds several Guinness World Records for the most expensive gold-flaked food. The restaurant holds a record for the most expensive sundae, a $1,000 three-scoop delight topped with 23 karats of "edible gold leaf." If you're not in the mood for something sweet, you can get the gold grilled cheese for a less expensive $214. The restaurant has been on the trend for many years, once offering a gold-flaked hot chocolate for $25,000.

In June, Serendipity 3 was recognized once again for selling the most expensive milkshake at $100 a pop — which, of course, is topped with gold flakes and comes in a Swarovski crystal dish.

Gold-flaked food isn't just an American trend.

A taco from Grand Velas Los Cabos Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico, costs $25,000 and includes Kobe beef, Almas Beluga caviar, and black truffle brie cheese served on a gold-infused corn tortilla.

Such a taco is what the Reddit community described as a total waste of money: "Let's take a normal food, and fill it with caviar, truffle oil, and gold leaf until it's unrecognizable. It'll cost a small fortune and taste like sh--, but who cares, vain rich folks will buy it anyways," wrote user lastPingStanding.

If you prefer sweet over savory, you can pick up Manila Social Club's gold-flaked doughnut for $100, or $1,000 for a dozen.

If you don't agree with regulars on Reddit, give gold food a try — just make sure you can put your money where your mouth is.