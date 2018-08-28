REPORT: Mark Carney has been asked to extend his term as Bank of England governor as Brexit looms

Pulse.com.gh logo
Mark Carney has reportedly been asked to extend his stay as Bank of England governor for a further year, a report from the Evening Standard on Tuesday said.

According to the newspaper's The Londoner diary column, officials from the Treasury have canvassed Carney about possibly staying at the helm of the central bank until 2020, rather than leaving in June next year, as is currently planned.

The report cites a desire from the government for him to "provide continuity during the turbulence of Brexit" as the reason behind the push.

Carney took over from Mervyn King as Bank of England governor in 2013, initially committing to a five-year term despite the traditional protocol involving an eight-year term for governors.

In the months after Britain voted to leave the EU, however, he committed to an additional year as governor, citing "the importance to the country of continuity during the UK's Article 50 negotiations."

The Evening Standard also reports that the Treasury is "struggling to find a candidate strong enough to replace him."

Aside from Carney, possible candidates for the governor job include Andrew Bailey, the head of the FCA, Britain's financial regulator, and Ben Broadbent, one of Carney's deputies.

When contacted by Business Insider, a Treasury spokesperson said: "We will begin recruitment for the next Governor of the Bank of England in due course."

The Bank of England did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

