Richard Branson is sitting on a $5 billion fortune but spent years cringing over displays of wealth — see how the eccentric billionaire likes to spend his money


Richard Branson is sitting on a $5 billion fortune but spent years cringing over displays of wealth — see how the eccentric billionaire likes to spend his money

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, has an estimated net worth of $5 billion. Branson lives on the more frugal side; when he spends his money indulgently, it's to make money in return — like renting out real estate, such as Necker Island. See how he spends his billions.

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson is known for his eccentricity — and his billions.

(Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

  • Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, has an estimated net worth of $5 billion.
  • When he spends his money indulgently, it's only to make money in return — like renting out real estate he owns, such as Necker Island.
  • In fact, Branson once said in an interview that he's "embarrassed" by displays of wealth, like leaving large tips and buying things for "pure luxury."
  • A member of the Giving Pledge, Branson would rather spend his money on philanthropy.

Nearly 50 years after dropping out of high school at age 15 and founding his first business, Sir Richard Branson is now the billionaire chair of the Virgin Group, which brings in more than $21 billion annually in global revenue.

Having overseen approximately 500 companies, Branson, who is known for his charisma and eccentric behaviors, has an estimated net worth of $5 billion.

Ever the savvy businessman, Branson has spent some of his billions indulgently, but only to make money in return — like renting out real estate he owns (think Necker Island). When it comes down to it, Branson is rather frugal, opting not to own objects of pure luxury. He also donates much of his time and money to philanthropic efforts.

Below, see how the eccentric leader spends his billions.

Richard Branson launched his first business at age 15. In 1972, he founded Virgin Records and went on to launch the Virgin Group conglomerate. Through this, he's built an estimated $5 billion net worth.

Richard Branson launched his first business at age 15. In 1972, he founded Virgin Records and went on to launch the Virgin Group conglomerate. Through this, he's built an estimated $5 billion net worth.

(Punip Paranjpe/Reuters)

Source: Forbes, Business Insider



Branson is well-known for his jet-setting adventures and eccentricity, such as dressing as a butterfly to run a marathon.

Branson is well-known for his jet-setting adventures and eccentricity, such as dressing as a butterfly to run a marathon.

(Christopher Lee/Getty)

Source: Business Insider



Virgin Media, Virgin Australia, and Virgin Atlantic are some of the biggest companies under Virgin Group.

Virgin Media, Virgin Australia, and Virgin Atlantic are some of the biggest companies under Virgin Group.

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Source: Financial Times



Overall, Branson is frugal when it comes to luxury items, largely because he grew up in a middle-class family. "The idea of having a possession that is there just as pure luxury, and is not actually paying its bills is something which I'd be embarrassed about," he told The Guardian in 2002.

Overall, Branson is frugal when it comes to luxury items, largely because he grew up in a middle-class family. "The idea of having a possession that is there just as pure luxury, and is not actually paying its bills is something which I'd be embarrassed about," he told The Guardian in 2002.

(Paul Kane / Getty)

Source: The Guardian



He does have a history of luxury purchases, but they're often more an investment than a personal indulgence.

He does have a history of luxury purchases, but they're often more an investment than a personal indulgence.

(Getty Images)

Source: This is Money



Case in point: Branson once hired a plane for $3,000 when passengers were bumped off his flight to the Virgin Islands. He advertised the flight going one-way at $39 per person and made $69. It was his first ever flight, he said.

Case in point: Branson once hired a plane for $3,000 when passengers were bumped off his flight to the Virgin Islands. He advertised the flight going one-way at $39 per person and made $69. It was his first ever flight, he said.

(Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Source: This is Money



Also take for example the island Branson owns. In 1978, he purchased Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands for $180,000.

Also take for example the island Branson owns. In 1978, he purchased Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands for $180,000.

(Facebook/Necker Island)

Source: Business Insider



Five years and $10 million later, Branson built a resort on the island, which doubles as a home for him. It's welcomed many celebrity guests, from Kate Winslet and Kate Moss to Princess Diana and Larry Page. The Obamas have even vacationed there.

Five years and $10 million later, Branson built a resort on the island, which doubles as a home for him. It's welcomed many celebrity guests, from Kate Winslet and Kate Moss to Princess Diana and Larry Page. The Obamas have even vacationed there.

(Facebook/Necker Island)

Source: Business Insider, CNN



In 2006, he estimated the island's value increased to $60 million — a 33,233% increase from his purchase price. He previously called it "the best financial move" he ever made.

In 2006, he estimated the island's value increased to $60 million — a 33,233% increase from his purchase price. He previously called it "the best financial move" he ever made.

(Facebook/Necker Island)

Source: Business Insider



In 2009, Branson bought a 32-meter catamaran, which he named Necker Belle for around $6 million. Branson chartered her at Necker Island starting at $60,000 a week and recently sold her for $3 million.

In 2009, Branson bought a 32-meter catamaran, which he named Necker Belle for around $6 million. Branson chartered her at Necker Island starting at $60,000 a week and recently sold her for $3 million.

(Anthony Harvey/Getty Images, Virgin)

Source: Business Insider



He also bought a mini-submarine, which he named the Necker Nymph, for a reported $547,482. Starting prices to rent her begin at $25,000 for seven nights at Necker Island.

He also bought a mini-submarine, which he named the Necker Nymph, for a reported $547,482. Starting prices to rent her begin at $25,000 for seven nights at Necker Island.

(Courtesy of Virgin Limited Edition/Necker Island)

Source: Virgin, Daily Mail



But Necker Island is only one of Branson's luxury real estate holdings, which are known collectively as Virgin Limited Edition. He also owns Son Bunyola; located in northwest Mallorca, the estate offers three luxury villas for guests.

But Necker Island is only one of Branson's luxury real estate holdings, which are known collectively as Virgin Limited Edition. He also owns Son Bunyola; located in northwest Mallorca, the estate offers three luxury villas for guests.

(Son Bunyola/Facebook)

Source: Virgin Limited Edition



Elsewhere in Europe, Branson purchased The Lodge, a ski resort in the Swiss Alps. One room rentals are around $945 a night and exclusive use in the winter for a week is $89,916.

Elsewhere in Europe, Branson purchased The Lodge, a ski resort in the Swiss Alps. One room rentals are around $945 a night and exclusive use in the winter for a week is $89,916.

(The Lodge/Facebook)

Source: Travel + Leisure



The rest of Branson's properties are located in Africa — like Mont Rochelle, a hotel and vineyard near Cape Town in South Africa.

The rest of Branson's properties are located in Africa — like Mont Rochelle, a hotel and vineyard near Cape Town in South Africa.

(Mont Rochelle/Facebook)

Source: Virgin Limited Edition



Branson also owns a resort in Morocco called Kasbah Tamadot. There's no word on how much he purchased it for, but the 28 rooms each run for $717 a night.

Branson also owns a resort in Morocco called Kasbah Tamadot. There's no word on how much he purchased it for, but the 28 rooms each run for $717 a night.

(Kasbah Tamadot/Facebook)

Source: Travel + Leisure



Branson has a thing for safaris. He owns Mahali Mzuri, a tented safari camp in Kenya's Maasai Nara National Reserve with a 40-foot infinity pool. Rooms are around $590 a night.

Branson has a thing for safaris. He owns Mahali Mzuri, a tented safari camp in Kenya's Maasai Nara National Reserve with a 40-foot infinity pool. Rooms are around $590 a night.

(Mahali Mzuri/Facebook)

Source: Architectural Digest



And Ulusaba, his fourth African property, located in the Sabi Sand Game Reserve, also offers safari experiences.

And Ulusaba, his fourth African property, located in the Sabi Sand Game Reserve, also offers safari experiences.

(Ulusaba/Facebook)

Source: Virgin Limited Edition



Before taking up residence on Necker Island, Branson lived in his Oxfordshire mansion in Kidlington, London. It's unknown how much he paid for it, but he did sell it to his children for $1.78 million.

Before taking up residence on Necker Island, Branson lived in his Oxfordshire mansion in Kidlington, London. It's unknown how much he paid for it, but he did sell it to his children for $1.78 million.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Source: Virgin Islands News Online



He also owned a home in Holland Park, London. He bought it for $3.3 million and later listed it for $23.12 million.

Holland Park.

(zoonabar, Flickr)

Source: The Guardian, Daily Mail



In 2002, Branson still paid a mortgage. "It makes economical sense to me to have a mortgage," he told The Guardian. "I don't have a specially arranged discount, only because it might be embarrassing to have a special rate."

In 2002, Branson still paid a mortgage. "It makes economical sense to me to have a mortgage," he told The Guardian. "I don't have a specially arranged discount, only because it might be embarrassing to have a special rate."

(Vincenzo Lombardo/Getty Images)

Source: The Guardian



You wouldn't find a lot of expensive artwork hanging in any of his homes. He prefers to buy watercolors at a reasonable price, he told The Guardian.

You wouldn't find a lot of expensive artwork hanging in any of his homes. He prefers to buy watercolors at a reasonable price, he told The Guardian.

(Danny Moloshok/Reuters)

Source: The Guardian



He still owns a refurbished houseboat in London that he purchased for around $2,600, which is available to rent for a little more than $1,000 a week. He said never plans to sell it.

He still owns a refurbished houseboat in London that he purchased for around $2,600, which is available to rent for a little more than $1,000 a week. He said never plans to sell it.

(ileana_bt / Shutterstock)

Source: Business Insider, This is Money



To jet around from place to place, Branson owns his own private plane — a Falcon 50EX, which costs around $21 million brand new.

To jet around from place to place, Branson owns his own private plane — a Falcon 50EX, which costs around $21 million brand new.

(Fred Prouser)

Source: Business Jet Traveler, Business Jet Traveler



Branson also drives a Range Rover, but it's gifted to him every year from the brand.

Branson also drives a Range Rover, but it's gifted to him every year from the brand.

(Jaguar Land Rover)

Source: The Guardian



He also told The Guardian he doesn't spend much on clothes.

He also told The Guardian he doesn't spend much on clothes.

(Vincenzo Lombardo/Getty Images)

Source: The Guardian



Branson previously said people won't let him pay for things. "I'll be in a restaurant and the manager will say: 'Oh no, it's on the house,'" he once said in an interview.

Branson previously said people won't let him pay for things. "I'll be in a restaurant and the manager will say: 'Oh no, it's on the house,'" he once said in an interview.

(Getty Images)

Source: This is Money



But he tips big when someone deserves it. "I certainly tip larger if I feel that people have done their work with a smile. But I don't splash out because I think that's embarrassing," he said.

But he tips big when someone deserves it. "I certainly tip larger if I feel that people have done their work with a smile. But I don't splash out because I think that's embarrassing," he said.

(Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Source: The Guardian



He also tips generously when he has a special request — he once offered a London cab driver two first class plane tickets, worth around $5,276.

He also tips generously when he has a special request — he once offered a London cab driver two first class plane tickets, worth around $5,276.

(Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Source: This is Money



One thing Branson doesn't spend his money on: Gambling. He once took his two kids to Las Vegas and gave them each $40 in casino chips to teach them the perils of gambling.

One thing Branson doesn't spend his money on: Gambling. He once took his two kids to Las Vegas and gave them each $40 in casino chips to teach them the perils of gambling.

(Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Source: CNBC



However, the lesson failed because they accidentally left a few chips behind — which tripled into a small fortune.

However, the lesson failed because they accidentally left a few chips behind — which tripled into a small fortune.

(Gaye Gerard/Getty Images)

Source: CNBC



Branson is big on philanthropy. He devotes 80% of his time to Virgin Unite, the charitable arm of the Virgin Group. Branson and The Virgin Group fund overheads and costs to the non-profit.

Branson is big on philanthropy. He devotes 80% of his time to Virgin Unite, the charitable arm of the Virgin Group. Branson and The Virgin Group fund overheads and costs to the non-profit.

(Business Insider)

Source: Business Insider, Virgin Unite



The charity has founded and supported a variety of projects including The B Team, The Carbon Room, The Elders, and Oceans Unite.

The charity has founded and supported a variety of projects including The B Team, The Carbon Room, The Elders, and Oceans Unite.

(Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer)

Source: Virgin Unite



Branson has also signed The Giving Pledge, in which he promised to give away more than half of his wealth during his lifetime.

Branson has also signed The Giving Pledge, in which he promised to give away more than half of his wealth during his lifetime.

(Paul Kane/Getty)

Source: Business Insider



Branson puts time and money toward the environment. In 2007, he offered $25 million to scientists who could discover ways to save the planet from climate change as part of the Earth Challenge.

Branson puts time and money toward the environment. In 2007, he offered $25 million to scientists who could discover ways to save the planet from climate change as part of the Earth Challenge.

(Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

Source: Reuters



He also pledged $3 billion over the course of a decade to develop low carbon fuel and alleviate global warming.

He also pledged $3 billion over the course of a decade to develop low carbon fuel and alleviate global warming.

(Getty)

Source: NBC News



And with more than 60 companies in Virgin's portfolio, Branson continues to invest money in expanding and growing Virgin with new ideas.

And with more than 60 companies in Virgin's portfolio, Branson continues to invest money in expanding and growing Virgin with new ideas.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Source: Virgin, Business Insider



To Branson, the biggest luxury isn't money: "If we're talking about personal luxuries — and the luxury of being your own boss — the biggest reward is the amount of time one can find for family and friends."

To Branson, the biggest luxury isn't money: "If we're talking about personal luxuries — and the luxury of being your own boss — the biggest reward is the amount of time one can find for family and friends."

(Todd VanSickle/AP)

Source: The Guardian



