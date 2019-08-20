According to the Receiver, Eric Nana Nipa, the move will however, be subject to validation for the next four weeks.

In a statement, Mr. Nipa said the process will include Submission of Proof of Debt forms, validating and agreeing to claims as well as Payments to Depositors.

The Proof of Debt forms could be obtained from the Receiver’s representatives at the branches of the S&Ls and Finance Houses where the Depositors and Creditors operated accounts.

Meanwhile, creditors will need to provide supporting documents like;

Copies of Deposit slips, Account statement, Investment certificates and Passport, Driver’s licence, Voter’s ID or National ID.

The Central Bank last Friday, August 16 revoked the licences of some 23 Savings and Loans companies in the country.

In a statement, the BoG said: “The revocation of the licences of these institutions has become necessary because they are insolvent even after a reasonable period within which the Bank of Ghana has engaged with them in the hope that they would be recapitalized by their shareholders to return them to solvency.”

Among the affected financial institutions are GN Savings and Loans, First Allied Savings and Loans, Global Access Savings and Loans and Midland Savings and Loans.

The revocation of the licences of the 23 Savings and Loans companies adds to woes of the financial sector in recent years.

The last two and half years have seen several banks, investment companies and microfinance companies closed down by the BoG over their insolvency.