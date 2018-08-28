Sean Hannity reportedly earns $36 million a year — here's how the 'King of Cable News' spends his money

news

Sean Hannity, known as the "King of Cable News" on Fox News Channel, reportedly has an annual income of $36 million.

The conservative media star owns luxury homes on New York's Long Island and in Naples, Florida's exclusive Moraya Bay Tower.

Here's how Sean Hannity spends his money.



Sean Hannity, both figuratively and literally, is a man on an island. One of the national media's earliest and staunchest supporters of Donald Trump's presidential candidacy, Hannity works in the blue enclave of Manhattan and calls pricey Centre Island, in Oyster Bay, New York, his home.

The " target="_blank"King of Cable News" is one of the few on-air talents left from the 1996 debut of Fox News Channel. Between his TV program, "Hannity," and his radio talk show, "The Sean Hannity Show," he reportedly earns about $36 million a year.

Here's how the 2018 member of the Time 100 spends some of television's biggest paychecks:

Hannity is big investor in real estate. He purchased his current 7-bedroom, 7-fireplace Long Island home in 2008 for $8.5 million.

Source: Variety

He now lives a stone's throw from singer Billy Joel, in the former neighborhood of Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch.

Source: NBC New York, Business Insider

But that's not his only residence. Hannity also owns a home in South Florida. His particular pad is a condo in the Moraya Bay luxury development in Naples.

Source: Tampa Bay Times, Naples Illustrated

In addition to his New York and Florida holdings, Hannity, through various shell corporations, reportedly owns about $90 million worth of properties throughout the United States. There are about 870 units in total.

Source: The Guardian

Many of the holdings were reportedly bank-held assets at the time of sale, often after a unit's previous owner was foreclosed upon.

Source: The Guardian

Real estate may not be all he owns through those shell companies, however. The company through which Hannity bought much of his property reportedly owns both a private jet and a private helicopter, which are registered to an address near the pundit's Long Island home.

Source: Los Angeles Times

In 2017, Hannity executive produced (and had a brief cameo in) the limited release film "Let There be Light," which depicts a hard-drinking East Coast atheist (played by Kevin Sorbo) coming to Jesus to turn his life around.

Source: Let There Be Light, IMDb

While Hannity's foray into Hollywood scored mediocre numbers on Rotten Tomatoes, the film turned a profit for Hannity and his fellow producers, raking in a domestic gross of over $7 million on a reported budget of less than half that figure.

Source: Rotten Tomatoes, Los Angeles Times, Box Office Mojo, The Washington Post

A search of the Federal Election Commission's public database reveals that Hannity has made contributions of a few thousand each to conservative candidates, including Minnesota's Michele Bachmann.

Source: Federal Election Commission