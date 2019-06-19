The government of Seychelles has announced plans to set up Africa’s first utility-scale independent power producer floating solar photovoltaic (FPV) project.

The floating solar power plant will be located in Providence lagoon on Mahé Island and will have an estimated capacity between 3.5 – 4 MWAC.

Construction is expected to start soon thereafter, with the project becoming operational in 2020.

Africa is on course to get its first ever floating solar photovoltaic (FPV) project.

The energy project which was launched by the Seychelles Ministry of Environment, Energy and Climate Change and the Seychelles Energy Commission, aims to support the country’s transition to renewable energy.

The project is being implemented by the Government of Seychelles and the Public Utilities Corporation with the support of the African Legal Support Facility and the Clinton Foundation, with Trinity International LLP and Multiconsult Norge AS serving as the transaction and tender advisers.

“We at the Clinton Climate Initiative are thrilled to support this innovative project, which represents a groundbreaking step forward for island nations and other regions with limited land available for solar development. Floating solar photovoltaic energy holds immense potential for islands, and our partners in Seychelles are demonstrating true leadership in addressing the global climate and energy crisis,” Fiona Wilson, Senior Regional Manager, Clinton Climate Initiative.

Request for proposals process was launched to a group of pre-qualified bidders and joint ventures who were selected last year as part of the first phase of procurement.

With this process opening, this clean energy project moves another step closer to full implementation. Bidders are required to submit their full technical and financial proposals in September 2019, with an expected tender award in November 2019. Construction is expected to start soon thereafter, with the project becoming operational in 2020.

“This will be a landmark project for Seychelles. The project not only injects green energy into the grid but also exemplifies the country’s commitment and will in transforming its energy sector to a low-carbon one,” said Tony Imaduwa, CEO of Seychelles Energy Commission.