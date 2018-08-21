Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Shoprite has recorded its first profit decline in 19 years


Finance Shoprite has recorded its first profit decline in 19 years and this is how Angola and Nigeria contributed to it

  • Published:

Shoprite Holdings Limited said its Angolan business was hit by a chronic shortage of foreign currency and a devaluation.

Shoprite has recorded its first profit decline in 19 years and this is how Angola and Nigeria contributed to it play Shoprite has recorded its first profit decline in 19 years and this is how Angola and Nigeria contributed to it (Dunamisblog)

  • Shoprite reported a 3.8% decline in annual earnings, the first in 19 years.

  • The company said trading in Angola and Nigeria was hampered by foreign exchange fluctuations.

  • Shoprite is set to expand into Kenyan market.

Africa’s largest grocery store, Shoprite, has reported a 3.8% decline in annual earnings, the first in 19 years, hampered by foreign exchange fluctuations in Nigeria and most especially the Angola market.

In its results for the year ended July 1, 2018, Shoprite Holdings Limited said its Angolan business was hit by a chronic shortage of foreign currency and a devaluation.

Pieter Engelbrecht, Chief Executive Officer at Shoprite, said, “In testing trading conditions, the Group managed to increase total turnover by 3.1% to R145.3 billion ($10.9 billion) in the 12 months to July 1, 2018.

ALSO READ: We checked MTN Group financial statement and here's how Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa performed

“We continue to invest in our people and products and secure growth opportunities in South Africa and beyond for the long-term growth of the business and in order to serve our customers, communities, suppliers and shareholders.”

Here are the other key details from the financial statement:

– Turnover increased by 3.1% to $10.9 billion

– Diluted headline earnings per share of 968.7 cents, down by 3.8%.

– Trading profit decreased by 1.4% to $557.1 million.

– EBITDA increased by 1.0% to $703.5 million.

– Opened a net 124 corporate stores compared to 109 stores in the 2017 financial year.

– Created 3, 676 additional jobs.

Shoprite in Nigeria

The company said trading in Nigeria was hampered by foreign exchange fluctuations. It also noted the Nigerian stores are showing growth in local currency, albeit at reduced margins.

Imminent expansion into Kenya

Shoprite said is set to expand into Kenyan market and remains committed to the African continent where it has a significant competitive advantage.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top Articles

1 Finance Kenya's anti-corruption agency reveals how hospitals charge...bullet
2 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become...bullet
3 Finance Shoprite has recorded its first profit decline in 19 years...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

aretha franklin
Finance Aretha Franklin died with a reported net worth of $80 million and no will
united airlines
Finance United Airlines will start charging more for some economy seats, and it's part of a costly trend that's plaguing the industry (UAL)
Actor Yusuf Gatewood from the CW series 'The Originals' stopped by Nintendo at the TV Insider Lounge to check out Nintendo Switch during Comic-Con International at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California.
Finance Nintendo has one key advantage over Xbox and PlayStation
null
Finance Rapper Post Malone's Gulfstream private jet reportedly blew two tires and is trying to make an emergency landing