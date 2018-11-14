news

The Pew Research Center defines the US middle class as those earning 67% to 200% of the median household income.

Middle-class Americans earned about $40,425 to $120,672 in 2016, according to Pew's definition, but middle-class incomes vary at the state and city levels.

Some Silicon Valley residents earning $400,000 consider themselves to be in the middle class, a survey found.

The Palo Alto Weekly, a local paper in Palo Alto, California, asked residents to report their household income and perceived social class. Out of more than 250 respondents, 81 with incomes between $10,000 to $399,999 said they were "middle class."

"Middle class" is a term used broadly — and often incorrectly — even though it can be quantified with US government data. And while the US middle class has been shrinking for decades, most Americans still consider themselves part of it. Many of the high-earning Palo Alto residents noted the high cost of living was one of the reasons they identified as being in the middle class.

But whether you're in the "middle class" varies depending on where you live.

To get a sense of what it looks like in 25 US cities, Business Insider pulled census data from the 2017 American Community Survey for the largest metropolitan statistical areas. For clarity, we listed the largest city in the MSA (some include more than one).

Below, find out how much income you have to earn to be considered in the middle class in 25 metro areas.

This is an updated article originally reported by Abby Jackson.

Tampa, Florida: up to $104,424

• Middle-class range: $34,808 to $104,424

• Median income: $52,212

• Metro-area population: 3 million

Miami, Florida: up to $108,568

• Middle-class range: $36,189 to $108,568

• Median income: $54,284

• Metro-area population: 6.1 million

Orlando, Florida: up to $110,178

• Middle-class range: $36,726 to $110,178

• Median income: $55,089

• Metro-area population: 2.5 million

San Antonio, Texas: up to $113,548

• Middle-class range: $37,849 to $113,548

• Median income: $56,774

• Metro-area population: 2.4 million

Detroit, Michigan: up to $116,822

• Middle-class range: $38,941 to $116,822

• Median income: $58,411

• Metro-area population: 4.3 million

Charlotte, North Carolina: up to $122,312

• Middle-class range: $40,771to $122,312

• Median income: $61,156

• Metro-area population: 2.5 million

Phoenix, Arizona: up to $123,012

• Middle-class range: $41,004 to $123,012

• Median income: $61,506

• Metro-area population: 4.7 million

St. Louis, Missouri: up to $123,142

• Middle-class range: $41,047 to $123,142

• Median income: $61,571

• Metro-area population: 2.8 million

Riverside, California: up to $123,988

• Middle-class range: $41,329 to $123,988

• Median income: $61,994

• Metro-area population: 4.5 million

Houston, Texas: up to $127,604

• Middle-class range: $42,535 to $127,604

• Median income: $63,802

• Metro-area population: 6.8 million

Atlanta, Georgia: up to $130,762

• Middle-class range: $43,587 to $130,762

• Median income: $65,381

• Metro-area population: 5.8 million

Dallas, Texas: up to $134,764

• Middle-class range: $44,921 to $134,764

• Median income: $67,382

• Metro-area population: 7.4 million

Chicago, Illinois: up to $136,806

• Middle-class range: $45,602 to $136,806

• Median income: $68,403

• Metro-area population: 9.5 million

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: up to $137,144

• Middle-class range: $45,715 to $137,144

• Median income: $68,572

• Metro-area population: 6.1 million

Los Angeles, California: up to $139,984

• Middle-class range: $46,661 to $139,984

• Median income: $69,992

• Metro-area population: 13.3 million

Portland, Oregon: up to $143,862

• Middle-class range: $47,954 to $143,862

• Median income: $71,931

• Metro-area population: 2.4 million

New York City: up to $150,736

• Middle-class range: $50,245 to $150,736

• Median income: $75,368

• Metro-area population: 20.3 million

San Diego, California: up to $152,414

• Middle-class range: $50,805 to $152,414

• Median income: $76,207

• Metro-area population: 3.3 million

Denver, Colorado: up to $153,286

• Middle-class range: $51,095 to $153,286

• Median income: $76,643

• Metro-area population: 2.9 million

Minneapolis, Minnesota: up to $153,712

• Middle-class range: $51,237 to $153,712

• Median income: $76,856

• Metro-area population: 3.6 million

Baltimore, Maryland: up to $154,788

• Middle-class range: $51,596 to $154,788

• Median income: $77,394

• Metro-area population: 2.8 million

Seattle, Washington: up to $164,266

• Middle-class range: $54,755 to $164,266

• Median income: $82,133

• Metro-area population: 3.8 million

Boston, Massachusetts: up to $171,382

• Middle-class range: $57,127 to $171,382

• Median income: $85,691

• Metro-area population: 4.8 million

Washington, DC: up to $199,338

• Middle-class range: $66,446 to $199,338

• Median income: $99,669

• Metro-area population: 6.2 million

San Francisco, California: up to $203,428

• Middle-class range: $67,809 to $203,428

• Median income: $101,714

• Metro-area population: 4.7 million