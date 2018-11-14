Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Finance Silicon Valley is so expensive that people who make $400,000 think they're middle-class — here's what the middle class actually is in the 25 largest US cities

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Middle-class incomes in the US were between about $40,425 to $120,672 in 2016, but the ranges shift at the state and city levels.

Here's what the middle class is in the largest US cities. play

Here's what the middle class is in the largest US cities.

(Sergi Alexander/Getty Images for Haute Living)

  • The Pew Research Center defines the US middle class as those earning 67% to 200% of the median household income.
  • Middle-class Americans earned about $40,425 to $120,672 in 2016, according to Pew's definition, but middle-class incomes vary at the state and city levels.
  • Some Silicon Valley residents earning $400,000 consider themselves to be in the middle class, a survey found.

Some residents of Silicon Valley self-identify as being in the middle class, even though their salaries dwarf those of many Americans.

The Pew Research Center defines the US middle class as those earning two-thirds to twice the median household income, which was $60,336 in 2017, meaning middle-class Americans were earning about $40,425 to $120,672.

But that number shifts as its broken down by state and even by city.

The Palo Alto Weekly, a local paper in Palo Alto, California, asked residents to report their household income and perceived social class. Out of more than 250 respondents, 81 with incomes between $10,000 to $399,999 said they were "middle class."

"Middle class" is a term used broadly — and often incorrectly — even though it can be quantified with US government data. And while the US middle class has been shrinking for decades, most Americans still consider themselves part of it. Many of the high-earning Palo Alto residents noted the high cost of living was one of the reasons they identified as being in the middle class.

But whether you're in the "middle class" varies depending on where you live.

To get a sense of what it looks like in 25 US cities, Business Insider pulled census data from the 2017 American Community Survey for the largest metropolitan statistical areas. For clarity, we listed the largest city in the MSA (some include more than one).

Below, find out how much income you have to earn to be considered in the middle class in 25 metro areas.

This is an updated article originally reported by Abby Jackson.

Tampa, Florida: up to $104,424

Tampa, Florida: up to $104,424 play

Tampa, Florida: up to $104,424

(Shutterstock / Bonnie Fink)

Middle-class range: $34,808 to $104,424

• Median income: $52,212

• Metro-area population: 3 million



Miami, Florida: up to $108,568

Miami, Florida: up to $108,568 play

Miami, Florida: up to $108,568

(Shutterstock)

Middle-class range: $36,189 to $108,568

• Median income: $54,284

• Metro-area population: 6.1 million



Orlando, Florida: up to $110,178

Orlando, Florida: up to $110,178 play

Orlando, Florida: up to $110,178

(Shutterstock)

Middle-class range: $36,726 to $110,178

• Median income: $55,089

• Metro-area population: 2.5 million



San Antonio, Texas: up to $113,548

San Antonio, Texas: up to $113,548 play

San Antonio, Texas: up to $113,548

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Middle-class range: $37,849 to $113,548

• Median income: $56,774

• Metro-area population: 2.4 million



Detroit, Michigan: up to $116,822

Detroit, Michigan: up to $116,822 play

Detroit, Michigan: up to $116,822

(Shutterstock)

Middle-class range: $38,941 to $116,822

• Median income: $58,411

• Metro-area population: 4.3 million



Charlotte, North Carolina: up to $122,312

Charlotte, North Carolina: up to $122,312 play

Charlotte, North Carolina: up to $122,312

(Shutterstock/digidreamgrafix)

Middle-class range: $40,771to $122,312

• Median income: $61,156

• Metro-area population: 2.5 million



Phoenix, Arizona: up to $123,012

Phoenix, Arizona: up to $123,012 play

Phoenix, Arizona: up to $123,012

(Gregory E. Clifford/Shutterstock)

Middle-class range: $41,004 to $123,012

• Median income: $61,506

• Metro-area population: 4.7 million



St. Louis, Missouri: up to $123,142

St. Louis, Missouri: up to $123,142 play

St. Louis, Missouri: up to $123,142

(J Byard/Shutterstock)

Middle-class range: $41,047 to $123,142

• Median income: $61,571

• Metro-area population: 2.8 million



Riverside, California: up to $123,988

Riverside, California: up to $123,988 play

Riverside, California: up to $123,988

(Jon Bilous/Shutterstock)

Middle-class range: $41,329 to $123,988

• Median income: $61,994

• Metro-area population: 4.5 million



Houston, Texas: up to $127,604

Houston, Texas: up to $127,604 play

Houston, Texas: up to $127,604

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Middle-class range: $42,535 to $127,604

• Median income: $63,802

• Metro-area population: 6.8 million



Atlanta, Georgia: up to $130,762

Atlanta, Georgia: up to $130,762 play

Atlanta, Georgia: up to $130,762

(ESB Professional/Shutterstock)

Middle-class range: $43,587 to $130,762

• Median income: $65,381

• Metro-area population: 5.8 million



Dallas, Texas: up to $134,764

Dallas, Texas: up to $134,764 play

Dallas, Texas: up to $134,764

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Middle-class range: $44,921 to $134,764

• Median income: $67,382

• Metro-area population: 7.4 million



Chicago, Illinois: up to $136,806

Chicago, Illinois: up to $136,806 play

Chicago, Illinois: up to $136,806

(Helen Sessions/Alamy)

Middle-class range: $45,602 to $136,806

• Median income: $68,403

• Metro-area population: 9.5 million



Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: up to $137,144

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: up to $137,144 play

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: up to $137,144

(Ed Yakovich / Wikimedia Commons)

Middle-class range: $45,715 to $137,144

• Median income: $68,572

• Metro-area population: 6.1 million



Los Angeles, California: up to $139,984

Los Angeles, California: up to $139,984 play

Los Angeles, California: up to $139,984

(Melpomene/Shutterstock)

Middle-class range: $46,661 to $139,984

• Median income: $69,992

• Metro-area population: 13.3 million



Portland, Oregon: up to $143,862

Portland, Oregon: up to $143,862 play

Portland, Oregon: up to $143,862

(iStock/csfotoimages)

Middle-class range: $47,954 to $143,862

• Median income: $71,931

• Metro-area population: 2.4 million



New York City: up to $150,736

New York City: up to $150,736 play

New York City: up to $150,736

(TTstudio/Shutterstock)

Middle-class range: $50,245 to $150,736

• Median income: $75,368

• Metro-area population: 20.3 million



San Diego, California: up to $152,414

San Diego, California: up to $152,414 play

San Diego, California: up to $152,414

(Shutterstock/Sebastien Burel)

Middle-class range: $50,805 to $152,414

• Median income: $76,207

• Metro-area population: 3.3 million



Denver, Colorado: up to $153,286

Denver, Colorado: up to $153,286 play

Denver, Colorado: up to $153,286

(Andrew Zarivny/Shutterstock)

Middle-class range: $51,095 to $153,286

• Median income: $76,643

• Metro-area population: 2.9 million



Minneapolis, Minnesota: up to $153,712

Minneapolis, Minnesota: up to $153,712 play

Minneapolis, Minnesota: up to $153,712

(Flickr/Dougtone)

Middle-class range: $51,237 to $153,712

• Median income: $76,856

• Metro-area population: 3.6 million



Baltimore, Maryland: up to $154,788

Baltimore, Maryland: up to $154,788 play

Baltimore, Maryland: up to $154,788

(jimmyweee/Flickr)

Middle-class range: $51,596 to $154,788

• Median income: $77,394

• Metro-area population: 2.8 million



Seattle, Washington: up to $164,266

Seattle, Washington: up to $164,266 play

Seattle, Washington: up to $164,266

(Flickr / Howard Ignatius)

Middle-class range: $54,755 to $164,266

• Median income: $82,133

• Metro-area population: 3.8 million



Boston, Massachusetts: up to $171,382

Boston, Massachusetts: up to $171,382 play

Boston, Massachusetts: up to $171,382

(Marcio Jose Bastos Silva/Shutterstock)

Middle-class range: $57,127 to $171,382

• Median income: $85,691

• Metro-area population: 4.8 million



Washington, DC: up to $199,338

Washington, DC: up to $199,338 play

Washington, DC: up to $199,338

(Courtesy of TripAdvisor)

Middle-class range: $66,446 to $199,338

• Median income: $99,669

• Metro-area population: 6.2 million



San Francisco, California: up to $203,428

San Francisco, California: up to $203,428 play

San Francisco, California: up to $203,428

(Andrey Bayda/Shutterstock)

Middle-class range: $67,809 to $203,428

• Median income: $101,714

• Metro-area population: 4.7 million



Go to Pulse.com.gh

jerome powell
Finance An often overlooked Fed report shows that the risky leveraged loan market isn't going away anytime soon
Wells Fargo &amp; Company donated 1% of its $27.4 billion pretax profit to charity.
Finance 10 of the companies that give the most to charity in the US
goyard clutch
Finance Forget Louis Vuitton and Hermès — this luxury brand is the status symbol for the world's richest people
Workers piece together outerwear on the manufacturing floor of Canada Goose's facility in Toronto.
Finance Canada Goose is going nuts after crushing earnings and raising guidance (GOOS)
X
Advertisement