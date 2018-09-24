Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Sirius XM agrees to pay $3.5 billion in stock for Pandora to create the world's largest audio-entertainment company (P, SIRI)


Finance Sirius XM agrees to pay $3.5 billion in stock for Pandora to create the world's largest audio-entertainment company (P, SIRI)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Sirius XM Holdings will acquire Pandora for $3.5 billion in all-stock transaction, creating the world's largest audio-entertainment company, the two sides announced Monday.

null play

null

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

  • Sirius XM has agreed to pay $3.5 billion for Pandora in an all-stock transaction.
  • The deal has an implied price of $10.14 a share, and includes a "go-shop" provision.
  • Watch Sirius XM and Pandora trade in real time.

Sirius XM Holdings will acquire Pandora for $3.5 billion in an all-stock transaction, creating the world's largest audio-entertainment company, the two sides announced Monday.

The deal, which includes a "go-shop" provision, will pay current Pandora shareholders 1.44 newly-issued Sirius XM shares for every share they own. The implied price of $10.14 a share is a 13.8% premium to Pandora's 30-day volume-weighted average price.

"We have long respected Pandora and their team for their popular consumer offering that has attracted a massive audience, and have been impressed by Pandora's strategic progress and stronger execution," Sirius XM CEO Jim Meyer said in the release.

"We believe there are significant opportunities to create value for both companies' stockholders by combining our complementary businesses. The addition of Pandora diversifies Sirius XM's revenue streams with the U.S.'s largest ad-supported audio offering, broadens our technical capabilities, and represents an exciting next step in our efforts to expand our reach out of the car even further."

Alongside the announcement, Sirius XM reiterated its full-year 2018 outlook and Pandora reiterated its third-quarter outlook.

Pandora shares are up more than 9% on the news, trading just below $10. Meanwhile, Sirius XM's stock is down about 2% at $6.84 a share.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

Top Articles

1 Finance The 20 best-selling cars and trucks in Americabullet
2 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
3 Finance The 20 richest billionaires who own sports teamsbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

sirius xm
Finance Sirius XM agrees to pay $3.5 billion in stock for Pandora to create the world's largest audio-entertainment company
Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih talks to the media at the OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee in Algiers, Algeria.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, CMCSA, AMZN, FOXA, DVMT)
iran oil
Finance JPMorgan: The risk of a 'major miscalculation' by Trump could drive oil to $90 (JPM)
opec oil ministers discuss caps
Finance OPEC and Russia shrug off Trump's tweet tirade on oil prices
X
Advertisement