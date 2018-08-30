Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Snap drops after users discover the app's map labeled New York City as 'Jewtropolis' (SNAP)


Finance Snap drops after users discover the app's map labeled New York City as 'Jewtropolis' (SNAP)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Shares of Snap dropped more than 2% after Snapchat users discovered on Thursday morning that the app's map labeled New York City as "Jewtropolis."

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel speaks onstage during 'Disrupting Information and Communication' at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 8, 2014 in San Francisco, California. play

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel speaks onstage during 'Disrupting Information and Communication' at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 8, 2014 in San Francisco, California.

(Getty/Michael Kovac)

  • Snap is trading at its lowest level in three months.
  • Snapchat users discovered Thursday morning that the app's map labeled New York City as "Jewtropolis."
  • Snap uses maps from its partner, Mapbox.
  • Watch Snap trade in real-time here.

Snap dropped more than 2% Thursday after its users discovered the app's map labeled New York City as "Jewtropolis." Shares touched an intraday low of $10.88 — just $0.38 above the record low set on May 17.

Snapchat's maps come from third-party mapping software Mapbox, which also supplies mapping information to other apps such as StreetEasy and Citi Bike.

Mapbox confirmed that it was an act of human vandalism, and the matter was resolved shortly before 9 a.m. ET.

"This is now 100 percent fixed and should have never happened. It's disgusting,"Mapbox CEO Eric Gundersen said, adding that his company was still trying to figure out how the change was able to slip through the cracks unnoticed, according to Tech Crunch.

Snap shares have been under pressure since the company's second-quarter earnings showed the first decline in users. They are down 27% this year.

null play

null

(Ethel Jiang/Business Insider)

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Finance 5 Secrets to becoming wealthy in your 20s and 30sbullet
3 Finance Nigeria’s central bank has ordered MTN and 4 other banks to...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

jay clayton
Finance The SEC wants to make it easier for small-time investors to get in on companies like Uber or SpaceX
jay clayton
Finance The SEC wants to make it easier for small-time investors to get in on companies like Uber or SpaceX
DCMJ's Inaugural #Trump420 Marijuana Rally on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Finance A notorious short-seller has come out swinging against a popular marijuana stock (CRON)
Battlefield 4, electronic arts
Finance Electronic Arts tumbles after delaying the release of its next Battlefield video game (EA)