Snap slides to record low after announcing scripted shows (SNAP)

news

Snap shares continued to slide Wednesday even after the photo-messaging app announced the launch of new scripted shows, called Snap Originals.

Snap shares have been hammered this year, hitting a record low Wednesday.

Watch Snap trade here in real time.

Even the announcement of new scripted shows isn't helping lift Snap's share price, which hit a record low Wednesday morning.

After briefly jumping 2% in premarket trading following the announcement of the new shows, called Snap Originals, shares slid into the red as the market opened, touching a new low of $6.80 apiece.

Snap's stock has been hammered this year as the company's photo-sharing app, Snapchat, struggles to keep pace with Facebook's Instagram. Earlier this year, Instagram said more than 400 million people used its Stories feature, an amount nearly twice that of Snapchat's daily active users. After releasing a largely unpopular app redesign in February, Snap reported that Snapchat's daily active users fell for the first time on record during the second quarter.

To lure back users, the company says it has signed new partnerships with several Hollywood production houses including Bunim/Murray Productions, the Duplass Brothers' DBP Donut, and Brad Weston's Makeready for its Snap Originals series.

It also said that it renewed its content-production commitments with NBCUniversal through 2019 and that Viacom had committed to create 10 Snap Originals. According to a press release, the company this year has nearly tripled the time viewers spend engaging with its shows.

Last week, CEO Evan Spiegel sent a 6,500-word internal memo in which he said the company "rushed" its redesign but would seek to reach profitability next year by expanding in new markets such as India, Indonesia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Analysts, however, are skeptical about the company's timeline for profitability. The Evercore ISI analyst Anthony DiClemente said last week that the company would lose 1 million daily active users in the third quarter and slashed his price target to $7 a share from $9.

Snap shares were down 52.4% this year through Tuesday.

ALSO READ: