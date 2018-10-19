Pulse.com.gh logo
Finance SolarWinds prices downsized IPO at $15 a share

  • Published: , Refreshed:

SolarWinds cut the size and price of its initial public offering, announcing the pricing of 25 million shares at $15 apiece.

SolarWinds play

SolarWinds

(Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

  • SolarWinds cut the size of its initial public offering.
  • The IT-management-software maker sold 25 million shares at $15 apiece, raising $375 million.
  • Shares will trade under the ticker "SWI."

SolarWinds had a disappointing start to its time as a public company.

The IT-management-software maker cut the size and price of its initial public offering, announcing the pricing of 25 million shares at $15 apiece. SolarWinds raised $375 million through its share sale. It had initially expected to sell 42 million shares for between $17 and $19 apiece.

Shares are indicated to open for trading between $15.50 and $16.50, according to Bloomberg.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Securities, Morgan Stanley, and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) were the joint lead book-running managers for the offering.

Shares will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, under the ticker "SWI."

