Finance SolarWinds sees 2% pop in trading debut

  • Published: , Refreshed:

SolarWinds cut the size and price of its initial public offering, announcing the pricing of 25 million shares at $15 apiece.

SolarWinds play

SolarWinds

(Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

  • SolarWinds opened for trading at $15.30 — 2% above the $15 pricing.
  • The IT-management-software maker sold 25 million shares, raising $375 million. It had initially expected to sell 42 million shares for between $17 and $19 apiece.
  • Shares trade under the ticker "SWI."

SolarWinds shares jumped 2% to $15.30 in their trading debut, after a disappointing start to its time as a public company.

The IT-management-software maker cut the size and price of its initial public offering, announcing the pricing of 25 million shares at $15 apiece. SolarWinds raised $375 million through its share sale. It had initially expected to sell 42 million shares for between $17 and $19 apiece.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Securities, Morgan Stanley, and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) were the joint lead book-running managers for the offering.

Shares will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, under the ticker "SWI."

