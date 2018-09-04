Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

South Africa stumbles into a recession


Finance South Africa stumbles into a recession

  • Published: , Refreshed:

South Africa's economic growth slowed unexpectedly in the second quarter, pushing the country into a recession for the first time since 2009.

South Africa fans react after the 2010 World Cup Group A soccer match between France and South Africa at Free State stadium in Bloemfontein. play

South Africa fans react after the 2010 World Cup Group A soccer match between France and South Africa at Free State stadium in Bloemfontein.

(Reuters/Jorge Silva)

  • South Africa's economy entered a recession for the first time in nearly a decade.
  • Gross domestic product fell 0.7% in the second quarter, dragged down by weak performance in the agricultural sector.
  • The South African rand plunged more than 2% following the report.

South Africa's economic growth slowed unexpectedly in the second quarter, pushing the country into a recession for the first time since 2009.

Gross domestic product in Africa's most developed economy fell by 0.7% from April to June, the national statistics agency said in a report Tuesday, compared with expectations for 0.6% growth. That followed a 2.6% contraction in the previous quarter.

The contraction was partly driven by weak performance in the South African agricultural sector, which declined by 11% after a major drought affected parts of the Western Cape earlier this year. Meanwhile, the trade and transport sectors also saw output declines.

Jason Tuvey, a senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said he expects economic conditions to improve over the rest of this year.

"Today’s data will further dent hopes that Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency would lead to a marked turnaround in South Africa’s economic fortunes," Tuvey said.

The South African rand, which has been under pressure throughout the last several months, extended losses following the report. The currency fell as much as 2.6% to 15.2268 against the dollar. Yields on rand-denominated government bonds spiked 22 basis points to 9.22%, the highest level since Ramaphosa was elected leader of the ruling African National Congress in December.

null play

null

(Capital Economics)

Top Articles

1 Finance 5 Secrets to becoming wealthy in your 20s and 30sbullet
2 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become...bullet
3 Finance Ghana government considering floating rare $50bn Century Bondbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Rafael Nadal, last year's US Open winner, is one of the highest-paid tennis players of all time.
Sports Rafael Nadal is one of the highest-paid tennis players of all time — here's how he spends his millions
null
Finance Nike slides after tapping Colin Kaepernick as the new face of its 'Just Do It' ads (NKE)
null
Finance MoviePass is trading at just 2 cents a share, but investors are still piling into bets it's headed to zero
South Africa fans react after the 2010 World Cup Group A soccer match between France and South Africa at Free State stadium in Bloemfontein.
Finance South Africa stumbles into a recession