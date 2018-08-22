Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Southwest Airlines is selling one-way tickets for as low as $39 (LUV)


Finance Southwest Airlines is selling one-way tickets for as low as $39 (LUV)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Southwest Airlines held a low-cost fare "California Super Sale" on Tuesday, August 21 and Wednesday, August 22. One-way tickets between California cities were offered for as low as $39. The deal expires at 11:59 p.m. on August 22.

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 departing out of Los Angeles International Airport. play

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 departing out of Los Angeles International Airport.

(Shutterstock/christopheronglv)

  • Southwest Airlines is having a low-cost fare "California Super Sale" until Wednesday night.
  • One-way tickets between California cities are being offered for as low as $39.
  • The catch is that those $39 fares are only for Tuesdays and Wednesdays within the promotion calendar.
  • The deal expires on at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 22 and it's restricted to traveling between 9/11/18 and 2/13/19 with several dates blacked out around the holiday season.

Southwest Airlines is having a " target="_blank"California Super Sale" for tickets to fly within the Golden State for as low as $39 one-way.

But these cheap tickets come with some restrictions: Southwest's super-savings deal expires at the end of the day on Wednesday, August 22 at 11:59 p.m and those $39 fares are only available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays within the promotion calendar.

Domestic travel booked under the plan is valid from September 11, 2018 through February 13, 2019.

Using the slogan, "Don't Wait, Golden State," Southwest Airlines' flight page features $39 one-way fares connecting travelers to cities all over California. The deal includes flights that depart from Southwest terminals in Los Angeles, San Diego, Burbank, Orange County/Santa Ana, Long Beach, Ontario/LA, Sacramento, San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose. The $39 one-way fare does not include government taxes and fees.

Flight deals under this promotion were first made available to the public on Tuesday, August 21.

While the $39 flights are offered on Tuesday and Wednesdays within the valid travel days, a search through the Southwest Airlines website found most other one-way fares during the week and weekend of the promotion were between $61 and $109.

A screenshot of a round-trip flight under the promotion. play

A screenshot of a round-trip flight under the promotion.

(Southwest)

Exciting as these fares are, there are some additional restrictions. Travelers can only be flying within California and a 21-day advance purchase is required.

Domestic travel blacked out dates are November 20-21, November 24-26, December 21-23, December 26-27, December 29-30, January 1-2 2019, all of which fall around the holiday season.

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Finance The world's biggest marijuana stock soars to an all-time high...bullet
3 Finance Shoprite has recorded its first profit decline in 19 years...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Mitsubishi Motors North America CEO Fred Diaz with a new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross.
Finance One of the most famous car companies in the world was on the brink of death in the US a few years ago. But now its CEO is fighting to bring it back to its former glory.
Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson presents during the Starbucks 2016 Investor Day meeting, in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016.
Finance Starbucks slides as Wall Street worries its run out of room to grow in the US (SBUX)
Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson presents during the Starbucks 2016 Investor Day meeting, in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016.
Finance Starbucks slides as Wall Street worries it's run out of room to grow in the US (SBUX)
brian cornell target
Finance TARGET CEO: This might be the strongest consumer environment I've ever seen