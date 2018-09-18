Soybeans plunge to near their lowest level in a decade

Pulse.com.gh logo
Soybean prices fell to a near decade-low on Tuesday after data pointed to a larger-than-expected harvest and as the Trump administration escalated trade tensions with the China, the largest destination for American exports of the legume.

Farmer John Duffy and Roger Murphy load soybeans from a grain bin onto a truck play

Farmer John Duffy and Roger Murphy load soybeans from a grain bin onto a truck

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Soybean prices fell to a decade-low on Tuesday after data pointed to a quickly advancing US harvest and as the Trump administration escalated trade tensions with the China, the largest destination for American exports of the legume.

The legumes were trading at $8.12 a bushel, near the lowest level since 2008, on the Chicago Board of Trade after President Donald Trump announced another round of tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports. Beijing responded with retaliatory duties on $60 billion worth of American imports.

China hit American soybeans with retaliatory import taxes in July after the Trump administration rolled out tariffs on $50 billion worth of its goods. That country is the largest soybean customer in the world, using them in part to feed livestock. It imported nearly 60% of soybeans traded around the world in 2017.

Demand concerns come just after government data showed strong conditions for a record US harvest. A Department of Agriculture report out Monday said the soybean harvest was 6% complete, beating analyst expectations and doubling the five-year average.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

