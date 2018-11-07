news

Square reported third-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell that beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Shares slid 6% in after-hours trading following the results. They had rallied as much as 7% Wednesday amid broad strength in the wake of the 2018 midterm elections.

Square, a mobile-payment provider, reported third-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell that beat on both the top and bottom lines. But its fourth-quarter earnings guidance fell short, sending shares down 6%.

Here are the key numbers, compared to the Bloomberg consensus:

Adjusted earnings per share: $0.13 ($0.11 expected)

$0.13 ($0.11 expected) Revenue: $431 million ($414.1 million expected)

$431 million ($414.1 million expected) Q4 earnings guidance: $0.12 to $0.13 per share ($0.15 expected)

$0.12 to $0.13 per share ($0.15 expected) Full-year earnings guidance: $0.45 to $0.46 per share, up from $0.42 to $0.46 ($0.45 expected)

Square's stock jumped as much as 7% before the results, amid broad stock-market strength that came in the wake of the 2018 midterm elections shifting the balance of power in Washington. And while shares were strong on Wednesday, they had been under pressure as of late.

In October, Square plunged by more than 32% after CFO Sarah Friar unexpectedly announced her departure. Shares have recovered, but were 17% below their September peak.