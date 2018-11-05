Pulse.com.gh logo
Staggering photos show what daily life is really like in Dhaka, the most crowded city in the world

More than 19.5 million people live in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. Daily life in Dhaka revolves around local markets and the Buriganga river.

The Buriganga river flows through Dhaka and is heavily polluted with human and factory waste. play

(Andrew Biraj/Reuters)

  • More than 19.5 million people live in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.
  • It is the most densely populated city in the country spanning 300 kilometers — about 186 miles. That's more than 23,234 people per square kilometer, just over half a square mile.
  • It is reported that 2,000 people move to Dhaka every day.
  • Out of 164.7 million Bangladeshi, one in four live below the poverty line. Over 3 million people are estimated to live in the slums of Dhaka alone.

Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, is the most crowded city in the world.

More than 19.5 million people live in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. It is the most densely populated city in the country spanning 300 kilometers — about 186 miles. That's more than 23,234 people per square kilometer, just over half a square mile.

It is reported that 2,000 people move to Dhaka every day. More than 26% of Bangladeshi who flock to Dhaka leave their home cities due to natural disasters and climate change, according to Habitat for Humanity.

Daily life in Dhaka revolves around the local markets. Many laborers work alongside the Buriganga river, which flows through Dhaka and is heavily polluted with human and factory waste.

Out of 164.7 million Bangladeshi, one in four live below the poverty line. As of 2016, an estimated 3.5 million people live in the slums of Dhaka.

Below, see what life is like in the most crowded city in the world:

Dhaka is the largest and most densely populated city in Bangladesh.

(Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters)

Source: World Population Review, World Population Review



More than 19.5 million people live within 300 kilometers — about 186 miles.

(Sk Hasan Ali/Shutterstock)

Source: World Population Review



That's 23,234 people per square kilometer, which is just over half a square mile.

(Andrew Biraj/Reuters)

Source: World Population Review



There never seems to be enough space for everyone.

(Andrew Biraj/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



Rickshaws outnumber cars in Dhaka and are an important source of income and transportation for the poor.

(Andrew Biraj/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



In 2011, there were an estimated 1 million tricycle rickshaws in Dhaka and nearly half of all road accidents involve them, reported Reuters.

(Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



However, most people take the train to commute in and out of the city.

(Andrew Biraj/Reuters)

Source: Daily Mail



There are no seats inside the trains and many commuters risk hanging off the side or climb 12 feet to sit on the roof of the train.

(Andrew Biraj/Reuters)

Source: Daily Mail



Documentarian Yousef Tushar spent a day at a Dhaka train station and said around 2,000 men, women, and children climb onto a train's roof at a time, reported the Daily Mail.

(Andrew Biraj/Reuters)

Source: Daily Mail



Some people use ladders to get onto the trains, some climb using the windows as leverage, and some get hoisted up by other riders.

(Andrew Biraj/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



It's hard to find space for yourself.

(Enamul Huq/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



Many people in Dhaka work in the booming garment industry.

(Andrew Biraj/Reuters)

Source: ABC



But the industry's workers are paid poorly and lack basic protections.

(Reuters Photographer/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



The garment industry was a lifeline in Bangladesh that once employed an estimated 10 million locals.

(Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)

Source: The World Bank, Reuters



But hundreds of small clothing factories have closed or cut workers after an elimination of global textile quotas in 2005.

(Reuters Photographer/Reuters)

Source: The World Bank, Reuters



In 2013, a garment factory collapsed, killing hundreds of workers. Mourners gathered for a mass burial in Dhaka.

(Andrew Biraj/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



After garments, shrimp is is the second largest export in the country, earning about $400 million a year and constituting 8% of Bangladesh's total exports.

(Reuters Photographer/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



In fact, much of life in Dhaka revolves around the water.

(MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



Locals rely on the Buriganga river, which is heavily polluted with human and factory waste.

(Andrew Biraj/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



Nonetheless, it's a part of daily life.

(Andrew Biraj/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



They wash clothes in it ...

(Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



... and plastic bags.

(Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



Some people swim in the river ...

(Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



.. and some collect sand.

(Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



Many cobble together ways to make money outside of the river, too.

(Reuters Photographer/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



People in the slums of Dhaka will create cakes of cow dung to use as a source of fuel for cooking, or to sell to markets.

(Reuters Photographer/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



Workers in Dhaka are legally supposed to be 15 years old or older.

(Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)

Source: Export.gov, Reuters



In 2013, there were 21.5 million workers in the city between the ages of 15 and 29.

(Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



However, many young workers start before the age of 15.

(Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



Local children will collect things to sell at the markets, like hyacinth flowers from a swamp ...

(Reuters Photographer/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



... or plastic waste from the river.

(Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



The markets in Dhaka are a huge part of life.

(Andrew Biraj/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



They see thousands of customers daily.

(Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



Vendors will pull up in boats along the Buriganga river to wait on the riverbank for potential buyers of goods like jackfruits.

(Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



They sell everything from used bottles ...

(Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



... to live cattle ...

(Andrew Biraj/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



... to fresh eggs ...

(Andrew Biraj/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



... to produce like onions.

(Andrew Biraj/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



Some vendors walk along train tracks selling goods.

(Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



Lower-grade cattle hides are sold at local markets.

(Andrew Biraj/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



While premium cattle hides are typically produced for export.

(Andrew Biraj/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



Vendors camp out all day to sell their wares ...

(Andrew Biraj/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



... catching some rest where they can find it.

(Andrew Biraj/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



The currency used in Dhaka is the Bangladeshi Taka (BDT).

(Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



Currently, $1 equates to about 84.34 BDT.

(Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters)

Source: Exchange Rate



As of November 2018, the minimum wage in Dhaka is 5,300 BDT per month.

(Sk Hasan Ali/Shuttertstock)

Source: Trading Economics



Or $62.83 USD.

(MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



But that's for garment workers, not for people scraping by without regular employment.

(Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



Non-garment laborers work in any condition....

(Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



...and are given subsidized foods like rice.

(Andrew Biraj/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



In the world's most crowded city, nothing is easy.

(MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



Go to Pulse.com.gh

