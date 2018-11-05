- More than 19.5 million people live in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.
- It is the most densely populated city in the country spanning 300 kilometers — about 186 miles. That's more than 23,234 people per square kilometer, just over half a square mile.
- It is reported that 2,000 people move to Dhaka every day.
- Out of 164.7 million Bangladeshi, one in four live below the poverty line. Over 3 million people are estimated to live in the slums of Dhaka alone.
Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, is the most crowded city in the world.
More than 19.5 million people live in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. It is the most densely populated city in the country spanning 300 kilometers — about 186 miles. That's more than 23,234 people per square kilometer, just over half a square mile.
It is reported that 2,000 people move to Dhaka every day. More than 26% of Bangladeshi who flock to Dhaka leave their home cities due to natural disasters and climate change, according to Habitat for Humanity.
Read more: Staggering photos show what daily life in the most crowded cities in the world is really like
Daily life in Dhaka revolves around the local markets. Many laborers work alongside the Buriganga river, which flows through Dhaka and is heavily polluted with human and factory waste.
Out of 164.7 million Bangladeshi, one in four live below the poverty line. As of 2016, an estimated 3.5 million people live in the slums of Dhaka.
Below, see what life is like in the most crowded city in the world:
Dhaka is the largest and most densely populated city in Bangladesh.
play
Dhaka is the largest and most densely populated city in Bangladesh. (Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters)
Source: World Population Review, World Population Review
More than 19.5 million people live within 300 kilometers — about 186 miles.
play
More than 19.5 million people live within 300 kilometers — about 186 miles. (Sk Hasan Ali/Shutterstock)
Source: World Population Review
That's 23,234 people per square kilometer, which is just over half a square mile.
play
That's 23,234 people per square kilometer, which is just over half a square mile. (Andrew Biraj/Reuters)
Source: World Population Review
There never seems to be enough space for everyone.
play
There never seems to be enough space for everyone. (Andrew Biraj/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
Rickshaws outnumber cars in Dhaka and are an important source of income and transportation for the poor.
play
Rickshaws outnumber cars in Dhaka and are an important source of income and transportation for the poor. (Andrew Biraj/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
In 2011, there were an estimated 1 million tricycle rickshaws in Dhaka and nearly half of all road accidents involve them, reported Reuters.
play
In 2011, there were an estimated 1 million tricycle rickshaws in Dhaka and nearly half of all road accidents involve them, reported Reuters. (Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
However, most people take the train to commute in and out of the city.
play
However, most people take the train to commute in and out of the city. (Andrew Biraj/Reuters)
Source: Daily Mail
There are no seats inside the trains and many commuters risk hanging off the side or climb 12 feet to sit on the roof of the train.
play
There are no seats inside the trains and many commuters risk hanging off the side or climb 12 feet to sit on the roof of the train. (Andrew Biraj/Reuters)
Source: Daily Mail
Documentarian Yousef Tushar spent a day at a Dhaka train station and said around 2,000 men, women, and children climb onto a train's roof at a time, reported the Daily Mail.
play
Documentarian Yousef Tushar spent a day at a Dhaka train station and said around 2,000 men, women, and children climb onto a train's roof at a time, reported the Daily Mail. (Andrew Biraj/Reuters)
Source: Daily Mail
Some people use ladders to get onto the trains, some climb using the windows as leverage, and some get hoisted up by other riders.
play
Some people use ladders to get onto the trains, some climb using the windows as leverage, and some get hoisted up by other riders. (Andrew Biraj/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
It's hard to find space for yourself.
play
It's hard to find space for yourself. (Enamul Huq/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
Many people in Dhaka work in the booming garment industry.
play
Many people in Dhaka work in the booming garment industry. (Andrew Biraj/Reuters)
Source: ABC
But the industry's workers are paid poorly and lack basic protections.
play
But the industry's workers are paid poorly and lack basic protections. (Reuters Photographer/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
The garment industry was a lifeline in Bangladesh that once employed an estimated 10 million locals.
play
The garment industry was a lifeline in Bangladesh that once employed an estimated 10 million locals. (Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)
Source: The World Bank, Reuters
But hundreds of small clothing factories have closed or cut workers after an elimination of global textile quotas in 2005.
play
But hundreds of small clothing factories have closed or cut workers after an elimination of global textile quotas in 2005. (Reuters Photographer/Reuters)
Source: The World Bank, Reuters
In 2013, a garment factory collapsed, killing hundreds of workers. Mourners gathered for a mass burial in Dhaka.
play
In 2013, a garment factory collapsed, killing hundreds of workers. Mourners gathered for a mass burial in Dhaka. (Andrew Biraj/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
After garments, shrimp is is the second largest export in the country, earning about $400 million a year and constituting 8% of Bangladesh's total exports.
play
After garments, shrimp is is the second largest export in the country, earning about $400 million a year and constituting 8% of Bangladesh's total exports. (Reuters Photographer/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
In fact, much of life in Dhaka revolves around the water.
play
In fact, much of life in Dhaka revolves around the water. (MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
Locals rely on the Buriganga river, which is heavily polluted with human and factory waste.
play
(Andrew Biraj/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
Nonetheless, it's a part of daily life.
play
Nonetheless, it's a part of daily life. (Andrew Biraj/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
They wash clothes in it ...
play
They wash clothes in it ... (Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
... and plastic bags.
play
... and plastic bags. (Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
Some people swim in the river ...
play
Some people swim in the river ... (Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
.. and some collect sand.
play
.. and some collect sand. (Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
Many cobble together ways to make money outside of the river, too.
play
Many cobble together ways to make money outside of the river, too. (Reuters Photographer/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
People in the slums of Dhaka will create cakes of cow dung to use as a source of fuel for cooking, or to sell to markets.
play
People in the slums of Dhaka will create cakes of cow dung to use as a source of fuel for cooking, or to sell to markets. (Reuters Photographer/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
Workers in Dhaka are legally supposed to be 15 years old or older.
play
Workers in Dhaka are legally supposed to be 15 years old or older. (Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)
Source: Export.gov, Reuters
In 2013, there were 21.5 million workers in the city between the ages of 15 and 29.
play
In 2013, there were 21.5 million workers in the city between the ages of 15 and 29. (Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
However, many young workers start before the age of 15.
play
However, many young workers start before the age of 15. (Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
Local children will collect things to sell at the markets, like hyacinth flowers from a swamp ...
play
Local children will collect things to sell at the markets, like hyacinth flowers from a swamp ... (Reuters Photographer/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
... or plastic waste from the river.
play
... or plastic waste from the river. (Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
The markets in Dhaka are a huge part of life.
play
The markets in Dhaka are a huge part of life. (Andrew Biraj/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
They see thousands of customers daily.
play
They see thousands of customers daily. (Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
Vendors will pull up in boats along the Buriganga river to wait on the riverbank for potential buyers of goods like jackfruits.
play
Vendors will pull up in boats along the Buriganga river to wait on the riverbank for potential buyers of goods like jackfruits. (Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
They sell everything from used bottles ...
play
They sell everything from used bottles ... (Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
... to live cattle ...
play
... to live cattle ... (Andrew Biraj/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
... to fresh eggs ...
play
... to fresh eggs ... (Andrew Biraj/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
... to produce like onions.
play
... to produce like onions. (Andrew Biraj/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
Some vendors walk along train tracks selling goods.
play
Some vendors walk along train tracks selling goods. (Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
Lower-grade cattle hides are sold at local markets.
play
Lower-grade cattle hides are sold at local markets. (Andrew Biraj/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
While premium cattle hides are typically produced for export.
play
While premium cattle hides are typically produced for export. (Andrew Biraj/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
Vendors camp out all day to sell their wares ...
play
Vendors camp out all day to sell their wares ... (Andrew Biraj/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
... catching some rest where they can find it.
play
... catching some rest where they can find it. (Andrew Biraj/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
The currency used in Dhaka is the Bangladeshi Taka (BDT).
play
The currency used in Dhaka is the Bangladeshi Taka (BDT). (Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
Currently, $1 equates to about 84.34 BDT.
play
Currently, $1 equates to about 84.34 BDT. (Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters)
Source: Exchange Rate
As of November 2018, the minimum wage in Dhaka is 5,300 BDT per month.
play
As of November 2018, the minimum wage in Dhaka is 5,300 BDT per month. (Sk Hasan Ali/Shuttertstock)
Source: Trading Economics
Or $62.83 USD.
play
Or $62.83 USD. (MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
But that's for garment workers, not for people scraping by without regular employment.
play
But that's for garment workers, not for people scraping by without regular employment. (Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
Non-garment laborers work in any condition....
play
Non-garment laborers work in any condition.... (Rafiquar Rahman/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
...and are given subsidized foods like rice.
play
...and are given subsidized foods like rice. (Andrew Biraj/Reuters)
Source: Reuters
In the world's most crowded city, nothing is easy.
play
In the world's most crowded city, nothing is easy. (MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/Reuters)
Source: Reuters