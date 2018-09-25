Pulse.com.gh logo
Stanbic IBTC says Nigeria may review $2.63bn penalty


  Published: , Refreshed:

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had also confirmed that it is currently engaging with Africa's mobile phone firm, MTN Ltd. and four banks over $8. 1 billion claims.

Stanbic IBTC bank said Nigeria's central bank will review its decision on the $2.63 billion regulatory fine over MTN repatriation fund.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc. stated this in a statement posted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Monday, September 25, 2018.

The company said the CBN confirmed that its banking subsidiary will not be debited for the $2.63 billion, being the portion of the remittances the bank had made on the basis of the CCI.

Chidi Okezie, the Company Secretary, said, “The Bank had communicated that it believed that it had acted properly in an agency capacity.

ALSO READ: All you need to know as Nigeria’s central bank and MTN go head-to-head in new forex saga

“The CBN has confirmed that our banking subsidiary WILL NOT be debited for USD2.632 billion, being the portion of the remittances the Bank had made on the basis of the Certificates of Capital Importation, which the CBN had previously suggested that the Bank should also be prepared to refund.

“The Bank will continue its engagements with the CBN and provide additional evidence in relation to the issues it has raised.

CBN reviewing bank documents

Last week, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also confirmed it is currently engaging with Africa's mobile phone firm, MTN Ltd. and four banks over $8. 1 billion claims.

Isaac Okorafor, its director of communications, said the apex bank is currently reviewing documents submitted by banks with a view to arriving at an equitable resolution.

Last month, the monetary authority ordered Africa's telecoms giant, MTN and four other banks to “refund a total of $8.134billion moved out of the country" for breaching the country's forex regulations.

It also slammed N5.8 billion fine on the banks for allegedly aiding MTN in the alleged illegal capital repatriation and deducted the amount from the bank's accounts.

