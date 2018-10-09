Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Starbucks spikes after hedge-fund billionaire Bill Ackman discloses a stake in the company (SBUX)


Finance Starbucks spikes after hedge-fund billionaire Bill Ackman discloses a stake in the company (SBUX)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Starbucks shares jumped by as much as 5% Tuesday on news that the hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman added to his stake in the coffee retailer. Pershing Square, Ackman's hedge fund, owns 15.2 million shares of Starbucks worth $900 million.

Bill Ackman, chief executive officer and portfolio manager at Pershing Square Capital Management. play

Bill Ackman, chief executive officer and portfolio manager at Pershing Square Capital Management.

(Reuters / Richard Brian)

  • Bill Ackman, the billionaire founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, disclosed a stake in Starbucks on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
  • Starbucks shares jumped by as much as 5% following the news.
  • In August, Ackman said he had bought shares of an undisclosed company worth $800 million.
  • Watch Starbucks trade in real time here.

Starbucks shares jumped by as much as 5% Tuesday on news that the hedge-fund billionaire Bill Ackman had bought a stake in the coffee retailer.

According to CNBC's Leslie Picker, Ackman disclosed the stake while presenting at the Grant's Fall 2018 Conference in New York. He had previously announced a position worth about $800 million, or 10% of his hedge fund's portfolio, in an undisclosed company in August.

Pershing Square, Ackman's hedge fund, owns 15.2 million shares of Starbucks worth $900 million, according to CNBC. The stock has gained 1.5% this year.

Ackman has also been adding to a stake in United Technologies.

Earlier this year, Ackman ended a five-year battle with Herbalife that he publicly fought against Carl Icahn, another billionaire investor, who was bullish on the company.

This story is developing ...

Don't miss:

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

Top Articles

1 Finance 11 financial experts reveal their favorite money appsbullet
2 Finance RBC: Here's why Apple's stock is at an 'attractive entry...bullet
3 Finance These are the 50 richest people in the world right nowbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Bill Ackman, chief executive officer and portfolio manager at Pershing Square Capital Management.
Finance Starbucks spikes after hedge-fund billionaire Bill Ackman discloses a stake in the company (SBUX)
null
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today
null
Finance 'If they don't have the barrels, they don't have the barrels': Oil could soar to $100 as Trump shuts Iran out of the market
null
Finance 'If they don't have the barrels, they don't have the barrels': Oil could soar to $100 as Trump shuts Iran out of the market
X
Advertisement