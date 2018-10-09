Starbucks spikes after hedge-fund billionaire Bill Ackman discloses a stake in the company (SBUX)

news

Bill Ackman, the billionaire founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, disclosed a stake in Starbucks on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Starbucks shares jumped by as much as 5% following the news.

In August, Ackman said he had bought shares of an undisclosed company worth $800 million.

Starbucks shares jumped by as much as 5% Tuesday on news that the hedge-fund billionaire Bill Ackman had bought a stake in the coffee retailer.

According to CNBC's Leslie Picker, Ackman disclosed the stake while presenting at the Grant's Fall 2018 Conference in New York. He had previously announced a position worth about $800 million, or 10% of his hedge fund's portfolio, in an undisclosed company in August.

Pershing Square, Ackman's hedge fund, owns 15.2 million shares of Starbucks worth $900 million, according to CNBC. The stock has gained 1.5% this year.

Ackman has also been adding to a stake in United Technologies.

Earlier this year, Ackman ended a five-year battle with Herbalife that he publicly fought against Carl Icahn, another billionaire investor, who was bullish on the company.

This story is developing ...

