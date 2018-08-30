Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Steel stocks are getting whacked after Trump expands tariff exemptions for 3 countries


Finance Steel stocks are getting whacked after Trump expands tariff exemptions for 3 countries

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Steel stocks dropped after Trump announced the US would allow some countries to enjoy "targeted relief" from quotas imposed on steel and aluminum imports.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 08: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing the 'Section 232 Proclamations' on steel and aluminum imports in Roosevelt Room the the White House March 8, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump signed proclamations that will impose a 25-percent tarriff on imported steel and a 10-percent tarriff on imported alumninum. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) play

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 08: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing the 'Section 232 Proclamations' on steel and aluminum imports in Roosevelt Room the the White House March 8, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump signed proclamations that will impose a 25-percent tarriff on imported steel and a 10-percent tarriff on imported alumninum. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

  • Steel stocks dropped after President Donald Trump announced that he was allowing the Commerce Department to grant "targeted relief" from quotas on imports from South Korea, Argentina, and Brazil.
  • Steel stocks have been volatile this year amid Trump's tariff policies.
  • Watch United States Steel, AK Steel and Steel Dynamics trade in real-time here.

Steel stocks are getting whacked in Thursday trading after President Donald Trump announced Wednesday the Commerce Department would "provide targeted relief" from quotas imposed on steel from South Korea, Argentina, and Brazil, and aluminum from Argentina.

Here's the scoreboard:

"President Trump has once again shown his commitment to American workers and businesses, protecting our national security from the threat posed by steel and aluminum imports," Wilbur Ross, the Secretary of Commerce, in a press release.

“This proclamation provides the Department the same product exclusion authority for quotas that we already have for tariffs."

An existing exemption allows steel companies to apply for product-specific exclusions and avoid tariffs if US companies cannot meet their demand. Under Trump's new directive, companies can be granted quota exemptions but still have to pay a 25% tariff if they had ordered high volumes of steel prior to the quotas being enacted.

Steel stocks have been volatile this year under Trump's tariff policies.

Back in May, steel stocks surged after Trump reiterated his tough stance on imposing 25% and 10% duties on steel and aluminum imported from China, and expanded the tariff lists to US allies including European Union, Mexico, and Canada.

Shares of United States Steel are down 23% this year; AK Steel's are down 31% and Steel Dynamics's are up 2%.

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Finance 5 Secrets to becoming wealthy in your 20s and 30sbullet
3 Finance Nigeria’s central bank has ordered MTN and 4 other banks to...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

DCMJ's Inaugural #Trump420 Marijuana Rally on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Finance A notorious short-seller has come out swinging against a popular marijuana stock (CRON)
Tony Elumelu's pan-African bank, UBA, recorded N43.8 billion profit in 6 months
Finance Tony Elumelu's pan-African bank, UBA, recorded N43.8 billion profit in 6 months
There's a $31 million difference for the highest-paid man and highest-paid woman.
Sports The 30 highest-paid tennis players of all time, ranked
null
Finance Tesla falls below $300 as attention centers on its cash crunch and quest for profitability (TSLA)