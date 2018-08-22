Stocks close mixed as legal worries in Washington hang over historic day on Wall Street

Stocks closed mixed Wednesday even as the S&P 500 hit its 3,453rd day without a major correction, marking the longest bull market in history. Strong earnings reports were unable to calm nerves surrounding a one-two legal punch to the White House that implicated President Donald Trump.
Stocks closed mixed Wednesday even as the S&P 500 hit its 3,453rd day without a major correction, marking the longest bull market in history. Strong earnings reports were unable to calm nerves surrounding a one-two legal punch to the White House that implicated President Donald Trump. The Federal Reserve signaled it would hike rates next month.
Here's the scoreboard:
Dow Jones industrial average: 25,733.94 −88.35 (-0.34%)
S&P 500: 2,863.56 +0.60 (+0.021%)
Nasdaq Composite: 7,889.10 +29.92 (+0.38%)
And a look at the upcoming economic calendar: