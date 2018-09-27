Stocks end higher a day after Fed hikes rates

Stocks rose Thursday, with the S&P 500 recovering from a four-session losing streak, a day after the Federal Reserve increased its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point. The dollar rose to a two-week high, and Treasury yields fell.
Here's the scoreboard:
Dow Jones industrial average: 26,442.74 +57.46 (+0.22%)
S&P 500: 2,914.30 +8.33 (+0.29%)
Nasdaq Composite: 8,041.97+51.60 (+0.65%)
And a look at the upcoming economic calendar: