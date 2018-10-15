Stocks end lower as Wall Street remains on edge

news

Investors remained on edge Monday.

The three major US indices had shed about 4% last week.

Wall Street remained on edge Monday as all eyes were on rising US rates, trade tensions, and the prospect of dampened economic growth across the world.

The three major US indices wavered throughout the day and then turned negative in the final hour of trading, extending losses of about 4% each last week. Technology stocks were among the hardest hit, with the Nasdaq Composite down 0.9%. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% to below its 200-day moving average, and the Dow Jones industrial average trimmed more than 0.5% from session highs.

"The pullback in US stocks reflect a host of different factors but the range break of real yield introduces fresh uncertainty around the world's financial plumbing," Mark McCormick, a strategist at TD Securities, wrote in an email.

Treasury yields were little changed, with the 10-year at 3.15% and the 2-year at 2.85%, following weaker-than-expected economic data. With the prospect of continued tightening by the Federal Reserve in mind, investors had sold off bonds last week and sent yields to 7-1/2-year highs.

Not helping risk-off sentiment, data showed the US government deficit hit its highest level since 2012 this year amid increased spending and tax cuts. According to the Treasury Department, the federal budget deficit surged by about 17% to $779 billion in fiscal 2018.

During premarket trading, a closely-watched measure of consumer spending came in well below economist expectations for a second month in a row. US retail sales barely budged in September, the Commerce Department said, up 0.1% in September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.6% gain.

Separately, Sears Holdings filed for bankruptcy protection early Monday. The 125-year-old parent company of Sears and Kmart plans to close at least 142 stores.

Diplomatic tensions between the US and Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of a Washington Post journalist offset demand concerns and pushed oil prices, with Brent gaining nearly $1 a barrel before trading flat in the afternoon.

CNN reported Saudi Arabia is preparing to acknowledge Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed after entering their consulate in Istanbul nearly two weeks ago. Riyadh has denied involvement in his disappearance in recent weeks.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump threatened Saudi Arabia with "severe punishment" if the government is found responsible. The oil-rich country, which signaled it could retaliate with economic penalties, is set to play an even more crucial role in maintaining global supply when US sanctions against Iran kick in next month.