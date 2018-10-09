Stocks fall after IMF dims global economic outlook in report

Stocks fell Tuesday as Wall Street sweat over a dim report on the global economy and ongoing trade tensions, with tariff-sensitive industrial companies among the losers. Treasury yields retreated after a bond selloff sent them to seven-year highs last week.
Here's the scoreboard:
Dow Jones industrial average: 26,429.96 −56.82 (0.21%)
S&P 500: 2,883.99 −0.44 (0.015%)
Nasdaq Composite: 7,738.02 +2.07 (0.027%)
And a look at the upcoming economic calendar: