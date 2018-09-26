Stocks fall after the Fed hikes rates

Stocks wiped out gains Wednesday after earlier climbing to near record highs. The Federal Reserve announced a widely expected rate increase. The dollar edged higher, and Treasury yields fell.
Wall Street wiped out gains Wednesday after earlier climbing to near record highs. Bank stocks took a beating after the Federal Reserve announced a widely expected interest-rate increase. The dollar edged higher, and Treasury yields fell.
Here's the scoreboard:
Dow Jones industrial average: 26,391.10 -101.11 (-0.38%)
S&P 500: 2,907.43 -8.13 (-0.28%)
Nasdaq Composite: 85.85 USD -1.83 (-2.09%)
And a look at the upcoming economic calendar: