Stocks fall after the Fed hikes rates


Stocks wiped out gains Wednesday after earlier climbing to near record highs. The Federal Reserve announced a widely expected rate increase. The dollar edged higher, and Treasury yields fell.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wall Street wiped out gains Wednesday after earlier climbing to near record highs. Bank stocks took a beating after the Federal Reserve announced a widely expected interest-rate increase. The dollar edged higher, and Treasury yields fell.

Here's the scoreboard:

Dow Jones industrial average: 26,391.10 -101.11 (-0.38%)

S&P 500: 2,907.43 -8.13 (-0.28%)

Nasdaq Composite: 85.85 USD -1.83 (-2.09%)

  1. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate, marking its third increase this year and eighth since the financial crisis. The central bank dropped language describing its approach as "accommodative" when announcing a new target range of 2-2.25% and signaled one more hike this year. Here's a look at how the Federal Reserve makes policy decisions and why it matters.
  2. As NAFTA progress stalls, the Trump administration appears to be doubling down on threats to exclude Canada from a final deal. The US is expected to publish text of a bilateral trade agreement with Mexico on Friday, according to Bloomberg, which Canada could presumably join if it makes concessions. Key sticking points include access to Canada's protected dairy market and rules on resolving trade disputes.
  3. After declining for two months, US home sales made a comeback in August. Permits for single-family housing rose 3.5% last month, the Commerce Department said. But with rising mortgage and home prices, data shows the underlying trend is weakening.
  4. Without presenting evidence, President Donald Trump accused Beijing of interfering with the US midterm elections. In opening remarks at a United Nations Security Council meeting, he claimed Beijing was attempting to hurt him politically to retaliate against trade escalations. China quickly denied the allegation.

And a look at the upcoming economic calendar:

  • The US reports on final GDP, trade, and manufacturing activity.
  • Speeches from several central bank leaders: the Fed's Powell, ECB's Draghi, and BoC's Poloz.

