Stocks fall after the Fed hikes rates

news

Wall Street wiped out gains Wednesday after earlier climbing to near record highs. Bank stocks took a beating after the Federal Reserve announced a widely expected interest-rate increase. The dollar edged higher, and Treasury yields fell.

Here's the scoreboard:

Dow Jones industrial average: 26,391.10 -101.11 (-0.38%)



S&P 500: 2,907.43 -8.13 (-0.28%)

Nasdaq Composite: 85.85 USD -1.83 (-2.09%)

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate, marking its third increase this year and eighth since the financial crisis. The central bank dropped language describing its approach as "accommodative" when announcing a new target range of 2-2.25% and signaled one more hike this year. Here's a look at how the Federal Reserve makes policy decisions and why it matters. As NAFTA progress stalls, the Trump administration appears to be doubling down on threats to exclude Canada from a final deal. The US is expected to publish text of a bilateral trade agreement with Mexico on Friday, according to Bloomberg, which Canada could presumably join if it makes concessions. Key sticking points include access to Canada's protected dairy market and rules on resolving trade disputes. After declining for two months, US home sales made a comeback in August. Permits for single-family housing rose 3.5% last month, the Commerce Department said. But with rising mortgage and home prices, data shows the underlying trend is weakening. Without presenting evidence, President Donald Trump accused Beijing of interfering with the US midterm elections. In opening remarks at a United Nations Security Council meeting, he claimed Beijing was attempting to hurt him politically to retaliate against trade escalations. China quickly denied the allegation.

