Stocks fall as Trump's legal troubles, trade war put markets on edge

All three major US indices slumped Thursday, one day after the S&P 500 set a record for its longest bull run in history, as Trump's legal woes and escalating trade tensions continued to loom over Wall Street. The dollar jumped, and Treasury yields fell.
Here's the scoreboard:
Dow Jones industrial average: 25,648.92 −84.68 (-0.33%)
S&P 500: 2,855.27 −6.55 (-0.23%)
Nasdaq Composite: 7,878.46 −10.64 (-0.13%)
And a look at the upcoming economic calendar: