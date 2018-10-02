Stocks finish mixed amid Italy worries

Stocks were mixed Tuesday, with the Dow touching record highs, as trade tensions eased on the back of a modernized NAFTA deal. Facebook weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, days after the social media giant announced a major security breach.
Here's the scoreboard:
Dow Jones industrial average: 26,778.35 +127.14 (+0.48%)
S&P 500: 2,924.22 −0.37 (-0.01%)
Nasdaq Composite: 2,923.84 −0.75 (-0.03%)
